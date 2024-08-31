Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
The struggle has always been so real for me when it comes to pants shopping for my curvier body. But after years of experience as a consumer and shopping writer, I’ve nailed down the best brands, silhouettes and fits that best suit Us shapely shoppers. If you need some help finding your new favorite curve-flattering pants, I’ve rounded my 17 favorites on the internet — and they start at $14.
Whether you’ve been on the hunt for a new pair of curve-hugging jeans, some tailored-fit trousers or some lounge pants, this list has got something for you. It includes everything from my personal favorite Abercrombie curve love jeans to these best-selling yoga pants I couldn’t live my life without. Keep scrolling to shop the rest of my top picks below!
The 17 Best-Fitting Pants I’ve Found Curvy Shoppers
Curve-Hugging Jeans
1. My Absolute Favorite: These Abercrombie baggy jeans will forever be my top favorites because they’re not only designed to fit curves, but also come in several length options as well — no tailor needed!
2. A Strong Runner Up: A strong runner up to those are these high-waisted jeans from Good American that are made to flatter curvy bodies and slim out the tummy as well!
3. A Best-Seller: These Levi’s straight ankle jeans just can’t seem to get off the Amazon best-seller list, seeing that thousands were bought in the last month!
4. Retro-Chic: Give your wardrobe some retro flair with these front pocket straight jeans that come in sizes 4-18 and several length options!
5. Tummy Control: Flatter both the legs and the stomach at the same time with these high-waisted tummy control jeans that have a straight leg silhouette!
6. Must-Have Madewell: These Madewell jeans mix a curve-flattering fit with a stylish 90s silhouette!
7. A Wardrobe Classic: If you’re looking to build your capsule wardrobe, you’ll definitely want to check out curvy slim-wide jeans from J.Crew that come in a classic dark wash!
8. Celebrity-Loved: These Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans have a litany of celebrity fans, from Hailey Bieber to Bella Hadid!
9. Beautifully Baggy: A top trend right now, these baggy jeans from Hollister have a comfortable and laid back feel!
Tailored-Fit Trousers
10. My Absolute Favorite: My absolute favorite office trousers are these barrel leg pants from Spanx since they feel soft-to-the-touch, slim out the legs and come in several length sizes!
11. A Shopper Favorite: Amazon shoppers can’t seem to get enough of these high-waisted trousers, seeing that over 1,000 pairs were bought just in the last month!
12. Tailored and Tapered: Specifically made for shapely bodies are these tapered tailored pants that come in black, cream and brown!
13. Classic Crepe: Made of a blend of recycled polyester and spandex, these crepe trouser pants from Quince are both soft and stretchy!
14. Cute and Cropped: Not only do these cropped chino pants from Anthropologie come in several length sizes, they also come in plus sizes as well!
Shape-Enhancing Leggings and Yoga Pants
15. My Absolute Favorite: I literally wear these wide leg yoga pants daily for their comfortable fabric and flattering fit!
16. A Shopper Favorite: With over 30,100 five-star ratings, it’s safe to say that these high-waisted, buttery smooth leggings are an Amazon shopper favorite!
17. Softest Sweats: Cozy up on the couch at the end of each day in these soft-brushed sweatpants that come in sizes XS-4X.