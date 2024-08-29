Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you didn’t know, now is the best time to shop for clothing, thanks to all the Labor Day Weekend sales happening right now. Moreover, Madewell is a super sleek, elevated fashion brand that’s known for creating edgy fashion finds. Right now, you can take an extra 40% off its sale section, making it a great time to shop for all your fall essentials. Just make sure to use code LONGWEEKEND to unlock the extra 40% discount!

Related: 7 Fall Fashion Finds That Are as Comfy as They Are Chic When it comes to fashion, there are a few things we just can’t sacrifice. We might be okay with a button instead of a zipper or a longer length that needs to be hemmed, but we refuse to deal with anything uncomfortable. But that doesn’t mean we’re going to wear grey sweatsuits every day! Our […]

From jeans to dresses, Madewell has something for every taste and aesthetic that will help you beef up your wardrobe. Nevertheless, we rounded up 13 sleek fall fashion finds that you should shop right now from Madewell’s sale section — read on to see our picks!

1. Laid-Back Girl: This relaxed button-front shirt pairs well with jeans or trousers — was $85, now just $72!

2. Denim on Denim: We love the perfect vintage jean because they’re feel nostalgic but modern at the same time— was $128, now just $115!

3. Easy, Breezy: These pintucked slim pull-on pants come satin for a silky, smooth finish — was $98, now just $80!

4. Wide Vibes: The Harlow wide-leg jean is a breathable but sturdy option that we’re sure you’ll love — was $138, now just $60!

5. Puffed Up: We can’t get enough of this puff-sleeve babydoll top because it’s so effortless and airy — was $88, now just $60!

6. On The Go Synergy: This seamless halter biker unitard works for busy or lazy days — was $78, now just $30!

7. On Trend: Cargo pants are very trendy right now, and these high-rise straight cargo trousers are an elevated, versatile option you can wear anywhere — was $128, now just $60!

Related: These 'Rich Mom' Pieces Will Elevate Your Fall Fashion — Starting at Just $12 Here’s a little secret about the Rich Mom aesthetic: you don’t have to be rich or a mom to dress the part. This luxury look embraces the quiet luxury trend. Sophisticated-yet-simple staples reign supreme! And for fall, it’s all about classic layering pieces in warm neutrals and structured silhouettes. Cozy coats, soft sweaters and […]

8. Elevated Queen: This denim overlay mini shirtdress works on cold or hot days . We’re obsessed with its ease and flow — was $128, now just $65!

9. Slipped On: For the girl who likes the lingerie outside trend, the Layton midi slip dress is right up your alley — was $98, now just $70!

10. Edgy Mama: If you like slits in your skirts, you’ll love this denim midi skirt — was $110, now just $93!

11. Closet Staple: This button-front denim jacket is a neutral, chic piece to have on hand — was $138, now just $110!

12. Covered Up: Fall is almost here, which means it’s time for beanies. This brushed cuffed beanie has texture and fuzz for a fun option — was $50, now just $15!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. 90s-Inspiration: These ’90s straight overalls have an impeccable fit — was $158, now just $100!