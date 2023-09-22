Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here’s a little secret about the Rich Mom aesthetic: you don’t have to be rich or a mom to dress the part. This luxury look embraces the quiet luxury trend. Sophisticated-yet-simple staples reign supreme! And for fall, it’s all about classic layering pieces in warm neutrals and structured silhouettes. Cozy coats, soft sweaters and sleek shoes.

Below are 17 rich mom pieces that will automatically elevate your fall wardrobe. Stay sharp in these autumn essentials.

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Rich moms love a ballet flat for everyday elegance. No one will believe this patent pair costs only $27!

2. We Also Love: Striped sweaters are our go-to fall style when we want to feel like a rich mom who’s about to buy a Birkin bag. One shopper said this striped crewneck “feels and looks high-end.”

3. We Can’t Forget: Slay sweater weather in this oversized beige turtleneck, on sale now at Banana Republic Factory!

4. Mad for Plaid: This $44 plaid mini skirt looks designer! And with shades of navy, beige and orange, this skirt is pumpkin spice and everything nice.

5. These Boots Are Made for Walkin’: Want to look luxe without breaking the bank? Shop our favorite budget-friendly boots from Lulus. These pointed-toe tall boots come in 9 different colors!

6. Little Black Dress: This long-sleeve bodycon midi dress fits like a glove! Take this flattering frock from date night to a wedding welcome dinner.

7. It’s in the Bag: This black beaded shoulder bag seems like a Staud purse — for $200 less!

8. Totes Adorbs: Hit the town in style with this black toile print tote bag! One shopper gushed, “This tote is even more beautiful in person. It looks so expensive. Reminds me of a Dior [lookalike] bag.”

9. Leather Weather: We’re drooling over this vegan leather midi skirt! Plus, it comes in burgundy, which is one of the hottest shades of the season!

10. Coat Check: This double-breasted pea coat from Banana Republic Factory is a chic closet staple for fall and winter.

11. Party Pants: On the hunt for the high-rise vegan leather pants? This slim-fit style is on sale now!

12. Cozy Cardigan: Stay comfy-chic in the carpool line with this soft sweater duster! It’s like a ribbed robe that’s cute enough to wear outside the house.

13. Gold Standard: We can’t afford Bottega Veneta gold hoop earrings. But we can afford this $12 luxury lookalike, the no. 1 bestseller on Amazon!

14. Step Up: Keep up with all the other rich moms with these trendy mini platform Uggs! Snag these popular boots before they sell out (again)!

15. Pumped Up: A pointed-toe suede pump makes any fall outfit look polished. These Mark Fisher heels are comfortable and classic!

16. Blazer of Glory: Rich moms are also boss babes! Take this relaxed-fit blazer from the office to out on the town.

17. Earn Your Stripes: This neutral striped sweater by Splendid is luxuriously soft! Rich moms would rock this pullover on repeat.

