For another year in a row, blazers are still setting fall fashion ablaze. We love these layering pieces for their structured silhouette and easy elegance. But certain styles just don’t flatter our figure. We’re all about an oversized aesthetic, but sometimes shoulder pads make Us look like a football linebacker! Call the referee because that’s a serious penalty.

Don’t worry, we won’t let that fashion faux pas happen to you! Here are 17 fall blazers that will make your shoulders look slim and slender. Go team!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Made from ultra-comfy, four-way stretch fabric, this notched lapel blazer is high-quality at a low cost!

2. We Also Love: This Calvin Klein blazer is currently on sale! Shoppers say this designer jacket fits perfectly.

3. We Can’t Forget: When it comes to American classics, it doesn’t get more iconic than Tommy Hilfiger. And this Tommy blazer is on sale for 42% off!

4. Luxe Look: Looking for another luxury blazer? This DKNY stretchy jacket is a timeless, tailored closet staple.

5. Slim Down: This slim-fit lapel blazer snatches your shape! Who needs Spanx when you have this stretchy outerwear?

6. The Long Game: If you prefer a longer blazer that will cover your hips, then this style from The Drop is perfect for you!

7. Surprise Stripes: From the 3/4-length sleeves to the striped interior lining, this slim-fit jacket will stand out from all the other basic blazers.

8. Bestselling Blazer: This is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s blazers and suit jackets on Amazon (a.k.a. the MVP of blazers)!

9. Rookie of the Year: New this season to Amazon, this long pocket blazer has already earned rave reviews! One shopper said, “Look professional wearing this attractive, comfortable and affordable go-to blazer.” Couldn’t have said it better ourselves!

10. Lapel-Less: Stretchy and structured with a slim fit, this Going-Out Blazer from J.Crew is a fan favorite! Notice there’s no lapel for a unique look.

11. Going Green: The Classic Slim Blazer from Reformation is both sustainable and stylish!

12. Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Khloé Kardashian empowers women to look and feel their best with her brand Good American. So, it’s no wonder this Fit & Flatter Blazer features a soft-yet-structured silhouette that fits like a glove.

13. Fit Knit: This fitted knit blazer is very popular at Nordstrom! One customer declared, “It is SUPER flattering with just the right amount of stretch.”

14. Perfect Patch: Between the houndstooth print and the fun patches, this Central Park West blazer is the ultimate fashion statement.

15. Pretty in Pink: Channel Barbiecore with this plaid pink boucle blazer!

16. Faux-Leather Weather: Available in size XX-Small to 5X, this faux-leather blazer will snatch your shoulders and steal the show!

17. Chic Cut: Thanks to the sharp cut of the hem, this shawl lapel blazer gives your figure a slender shape.

