You’ll Look Anything but Boring in This Multi-Tiered Sundress

There are sundresses, and then there are spectacles. When it comes to this opulent find at Walmart, it’s clear which one it is. We found a particularly gorgeous option that won’t break the bank, and will steal the show no matter where you roam. And you’re definitely going to want to snag one while you can.

The Anbech Ruffled Pleated Sundress is just $40, and it comes in 8 different colors. But no matter what hue you opt for, it’s a beautiful change of pace from your average, everyday dress options. This multi-tiered dress is made of breathable fabric that makes it flowy and lightweightso it’s perfect for wearing in the summertime. It’s also vivid and absolutely riddled with ruffles, as it flows all the way down your body.

This beachy dress moves with you as you move, and it can either be dressed up or down. You can wear it with heels and a shawl for a date night or show a bit of skin and let everything hang out when you wear it as a casual beach look or even a cover-up. The tiers elevate it in a way that even make it viable for special occasions if you style it right.

If making an entrance is important to you, or you’ve just grown tired of the same exact outfit and type of dress over and over, it’s time to kick things up a notch. Check out this dress and see how it can change things up for you!

