Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although it’s still feeling like winter outside, spring has officially begun. I like to use this in-between period as a “downtime” to find new warm-weather essentials. During spring and summer, I love flexible pant styles that allow me to catch a breeze. They’re a necessity for me because you can find many chic, wide-leg options that won’t break the bank. Are you looking for a new pair of spring-appropriate pants? We found the cutest palazzo pants that you’ll practically want to live in during the warmer months — and they’re only $27 at Amazon!

The ANRABESS Women’s Linen Palazzo Pants are an airy pair of pants that can live up to all your upcoming spring and summer events. They feature a 70% rayon and 30% linen material composition for a breathable option that won’t cause you to overheat. Also, these pants come with pockets, a smocked high waist and a wide-leg design for a neutral but fashionable option.

Get the ANRABESS Women’s Linen Palazzo Pants for $27 (was $33) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 6, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these palazzo pants, you could pair them with sneakers and a T-shirt for a casual, relaxed vibe. Or, you could rock them with strappy sandals and a flouncy blouse for a streamlined ensemble that emphasizes comfort and style without doing too much. Further, these pants come in 23 colors — we love the almond and black variations — and have an S to XXL size range.

In regards to these versatile palazzo pants, one Amazon reviewer noted, “I’m so glad I got these. They are exactly as comfortable as I expected. I hovered between a medium or large on elastic-waisted pants and went with the medium. I’m glad I did, as they fit perfectly. So so cute and comfy.”

Another reviewer added, “These are my favorite pair of pants! They are super comfy and very flattering for any body type. Got so many compliments when I wore them!”

So, if you’re looking for a comfy pair of pants to wear everywhere this spring, these breezy palazzo pants could do the trick!

