Forget Dorothy. I’m the new gingham queen, and I don’t care who knows it. Wendy? No one knows her. Ever since I decided I wanted to rock this print, I made the decision to not care about anyone who might compare me to one of those fictional women. And now I’m all the better for it, because I’m wearing one of the cutest fabrics ever and it looks amazing on me. All summer long? You better believe it. And one of my favorite gingham dresses comes from Amazon – where else?

I’ve been wearing the Floerns Tie Strap Maxi Dress, which I got for just $47, almost every time I have a reason to leave the house (which isn’t as often as I’d like). This beautiful dress has a stretch bodice with a long, multi-tiered skirt, all colored with micro purple gingham. The fabric is slightly stretchy so it glides over my body, and it ties with cute little pom-pom straps, like nothing I’ve seen before – how does it get much cuter than that? I’m really not sure. I do know that the pom-poms are one thing that people always comment on when I wear the dress, though.

Get the Floerns Tie Strap Maxi Dress for just $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

I love that this dress is maxi-length too, because it almost makes me feel like a fancy Little House on the Prairie character, like Ma is just about ready to put dinner on the table and Pa is going to show me how to skin a deer. It goes perfectly with flip flops, sandals, or even casual sneakers. And when the wind catches the skirt just right, you can feel like a princess when you twirl around in this dress, which I do. A lot.

It’s just about summer. And if you have a mighty need to feel like a princess with a gorgeous, fluffy skirt while the sun beats down on us all, this dress won’t steer you wrong. Give it a try. But don’t buy too many, because I like to restock things I enjoy wearing often, and I’m the one that put you on to start with.

