A cute accessory is the ultimate ice breaker! When in doubt, strike up a conversation with a stranger over a fun handbag or a hat. Need some new material to work with? I just found the perfect statement piece for summer! This crystal citrus clutch will earn you all the compliments. And the best part is, this purse is on sale for 60% off right now at Nordstrom!

When I first saw this bedazzled bag, I thought it was a luxury look by Staud (the brand known for patterned beaded bags). So, I was shocked to find out this eye-catching item only costs $35! Such a steal. Keep scrolling to shop this summer staple!

Get the Nina Crystal Print Crystal Envelope Clutch for just $35 (originally $88) at Nordstrom!

It’s crystal clear — you need this crystal clutch in your closet! Featuring lemons and oranges on a beautiful blue background, this colorful bag would be perfect with an ice-cold glass of lemonade or an Aperol Spritz.

Want to add a fun pop of color to your summer OOTD? We suggest styling this vibrant clutch with a white, yellow or orange dress or top. But if matching isn’t your move, then you can really pair this purse with any outfit!

Make sure you snag this crystal clutch while it’s still on sale and in stock at Nordstrom! But if this style isn’t for you, check out other options under $50 below.

Other Handbags Under $50 From Nordstrom:

Mango Crochet Top Handle Bag

$50.00 See It!

Zella Convertible Belt Bag

$29.00 See It!

Mango Crossbody Bag

$46.00 See It!

Herschel Supply Co. Packable Tote

$40.00 See It!

Petunia Pickle Mickey Mouse Belt Bag

$49.00 See It!