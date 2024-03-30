Your account
14 Cutest Handbags for Spring and Summer Starting at Just $14

By
spring handbags
Getty Images

Now that it’s officially spring, it’s time to swap out our winter accessories for new seasonal staples. If you ask Us, you can never have enough purses! Some of the hottest handbag trends of the moment include woven textures, pastels and beads. So, we went on a mission to find inexpensive options that are in style.

Make a splash with these colorful bags for spring and summer! We’re seriously smitten with all 14 statement pieces, starting at just $14. Each of these purses are perfect for day or night. Shop these chic clutches and crossbodies below!

Black Woven Handbag

woven handbag
Lulus

This woven purse has become one of my wardrobe essentials. Multiple people have asked if it’s a Bottega Veneta bag (nope — just a luxury lookalike!).

$48.00
See It!

 

Leopard Print Beaded Handbag

leopard print purse
Lulus

Take a walk on the wild side with this leopard print beaded bag. It looks like a Staud style!

Was $45You Save 36%
On Sale: $29
See It!

8 Other Reasons Woven Crossbody Bag

woven crossbody bag
Amazon

This 8 Other Reasons woven bag feels fitting for a spring picnic. The neutral colors will go with any outfit!

$58.00
See It!

Ivory Buckle Bag

ivory purse
Lulus

Ivory is our go-to shade for spring and summer. So, naturally, we adore this beautiful buckle bag.

$45.00
See It!

JW PEI Denim Weave Shoulder Bag

denim weave shoulder bag
Amazon

Denim on denim is trending right now! Rock this denim weave shoulder bag with your favorite jeans.

$65.00
See It!

Rattan Summer Bag

rattan summer bag
Amazon

Vacay vibes! This gorgeous rattan summer bag looks like a bespoke boutique find.

Was $40You Save 5%
On Sale: $38
See It!

Faux Leather Tote Bag

black tote bag
Lulus

Another purse that feels far more expensive than it actually is? This faux leather tote bag, complete with an interior pouch for safekeeping.

$58.00
See It!

Strawberry Tote Bag

strawberry tote bag
Amazon

Fruit of the loom! This strawberry tote bag is too cute.

Was $16You Save 13%
On Sale: $14
See It!

Pink Bow Handbag

pink bow bag
Amazon

Pretty in pink! This bow handbag comes in multiple colors, but we’re partial to this Barbiecore pale pink.

Was $51You Save 20%
On Sale: $41
See It!

Straw Crossbody Bag

straw crossbody bag
Amazon

This straw crossbody bag is giving major Hamptons rich mom energy! Team this purse with an all-white outfit, topped off with a beige sweater.

$27.00
See It!

Vintage-Inspired Shoulder Bag

vintage-inspired shoulder bag
Amazon

Going green! This retro-inspired shoulder bag is a spring dream.

$28.00
See It!

 

Yellow Knit Clutch Bag

yellow knit clutch bag
Amazon

Mellow yellow! This unique knit clutch bag is pure sunshine.

$23.00
See It!

Orange Chain Handbag

orange chain handbag
Amazon

Orange you glad we found this fun chain handbag?

Was $16You Save 6%
On Sale: $15
See It!

Straw Top Handle Handbag

straw top handle handbag
Amazon

Take this straw handbag from the beach to brunch!

Was $26You Save 8%
On Sale: $24
See It!

