14 Cutest Handbags for Spring and Summer Starting at Just $14

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that it’s officially spring, it’s time to swap out our winter accessories for new seasonal staples. If you ask Us, you can never have enough purses! Some of the hottest handbag trends of the moment include woven textures, pastels and beads. So, we went on a mission to find inexpensive options that are in style.

Related: 13 Airy, Cooling Fashion Finds to Wear During Warm Spring and Summer Days While many of us are excited for the return of warmer weather, others are dreading the looming heat. No one likes to be sweaty and beet red all the time. Stuffy heat and humidity can lead to serious discomfort — and even stained clothing! One hot — or should we say, cool — trend this […]

Make a splash with these colorful bags for spring and summer! We’re seriously smitten with all 14 statement pieces, starting at just $14. Each of these purses are perfect for day or night. Shop these chic clutches and crossbodies below!

Black Woven Handbag

This woven purse has become one of my wardrobe essentials. Multiple people have asked if it’s a Bottega Veneta bag (nope — just a luxury lookalike!).

$48.00 See It!

Leopard Print Beaded Handbag

Take a walk on the wild side with this leopard print beaded bag. It looks like a Staud style!

Was $45 You Save 36% On Sale: $29 See It!

8 Other Reasons Woven Crossbody Bag

This 8 Other Reasons woven bag feels fitting for a spring picnic. The neutral colors will go with any outfit!

$58.00 See It!

Ivory Buckle Bag

Ivory is our go-to shade for spring and summer. So, naturally, we adore this beautiful buckle bag.

$45.00 See It!

JW PEI Denim Weave Shoulder Bag

Denim on denim is trending right now! Rock this denim weave shoulder bag with your favorite jeans.

$65.00 See It!

Rattan Summer Bag

Vacay vibes! This gorgeous rattan summer bag looks like a bespoke boutique find.

Was $40 You Save 5% On Sale: $38 See It!

Faux Leather Tote Bag

Another purse that feels far more expensive than it actually is? This faux leather tote bag, complete with an interior pouch for safekeeping.

$58.00 See It!

Related: 8 Spring Fashion Finds to Shop From the Michael Kors Sale If you’re currently on a self-reinvention kick for spring, you mustn’t forget about accessories and shoes. After all, these items can help make or break a look or add an elevated, fun touch to any ensemble. Michael Kors is a luxury fashion brand known for its minimal and sleek designs, especially as it relates to […]

Strawberry Tote Bag

Fruit of the loom! This strawberry tote bag is too cute.

Was $16 You Save 13% On Sale: $14 See It!

Pink Bow Handbag

Pretty in pink! This bow handbag comes in multiple colors, but we’re partial to this Barbiecore pale pink.

Was $51 You Save 20% On Sale: $41 See It!

Straw Crossbody Bag

This straw crossbody bag is giving major Hamptons rich mom energy! Team this purse with an all-white outfit, topped off with a beige sweater.

$27.00 See It!

Vintage-Inspired Shoulder Bag

Going green! This retro-inspired shoulder bag is a spring dream.

$28.00 See It!

Yellow Knit Clutch Bag

Mellow yellow! This unique knit clutch bag is pure sunshine.

$23.00 See It!

Orange Chain Handbag

Orange you glad we found this fun chain handbag?

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Was $16 You Save 6% On Sale: $15 See It!

Straw Top Handle Handbag

Take this straw handbag from the beach to brunch!

Was $26 You Save 8% On Sale: $24 See It!