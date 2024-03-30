14 Cutest Handbags for Spring and Summer Starting at Just $14

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Now that it’s officially spring, it’s time to swap out our winter accessories for new seasonal staples. If you ask Us, you can never have enough purses! Some of the hottest handbag trends of the moment include woven textures, pastels and beads. So, we went on a mission to find inexpensive options that are in style.
Make a splash with these colorful bags for spring and summer! We’re seriously smitten with all 14 statement pieces, starting at just $14. Each of these purses are perfect for day or night. Shop these chic clutches and crossbodies below!
Black Woven Handbag
This woven purse has become one of my wardrobe essentials. Multiple people have asked if it’s a Bottega Veneta bag (nope — just a luxury lookalike!).
Leopard Print Beaded Handbag
Take a walk on the wild side with this leopard print beaded bag. It looks like a Staud style!
8 Other Reasons Woven Crossbody Bag
This 8 Other Reasons woven bag feels fitting for a spring picnic. The neutral colors will go with any outfit!
Ivory Buckle Bag
Ivory is our go-to shade for spring and summer. So, naturally, we adore this beautiful buckle bag.
JW PEI Denim Weave Shoulder Bag
Denim on denim is trending right now! Rock this denim weave shoulder bag with your favorite jeans.
Rattan Summer Bag
Vacay vibes! This gorgeous rattan summer bag looks like a bespoke boutique find.
Faux Leather Tote Bag
Another purse that feels far more expensive than it actually is? This faux leather tote bag, complete with an interior pouch for safekeeping.
Strawberry Tote Bag
Fruit of the loom! This strawberry tote bag is too cute.
Pink Bow Handbag
Pretty in pink! This bow handbag comes in multiple colors, but we’re partial to this Barbiecore pale pink.
Straw Crossbody Bag
This straw crossbody bag is giving major Hamptons rich mom energy! Team this purse with an all-white outfit, topped off with a beige sweater.
Vintage-Inspired Shoulder Bag
Going green! This retro-inspired shoulder bag is a spring dream.
Yellow Knit Clutch Bag
Mellow yellow! This unique knit clutch bag is pure sunshine.
Orange Chain Handbag
Orange you glad we found this fun chain handbag?
Straw Top Handle Handbag
Take this straw handbag from the beach to brunch!