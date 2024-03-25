Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While many of us are excited for the return of warmer weather, others are dreading the looming heat. No one likes to be sweaty and beet red all the time. Stuffy heat and humidity can lead to serious discomfort — and even stained clothing!

One hot — or should we say, cool — trend this spring is what Vogue is calling “air-con” clothing: ultra-breathable pieces that let the air flow. They might be made of linen or they could have perforations or mesh details that help you feel the breeze. It might sound like a challenge to find fashionable pieces like this outside of the activewear world, but we’re here to help with that. Shop our stylish picks from Amazon below!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite! One of the cutest pieces you can add to your closet right now, this Gotagse floral crochet tank is the crop top of your dreams!

2. Marvelous Mesh! If you’re okay with showing a little extra skin, layer this short-sleeve MakeMeChic mesh top over a T-shirt bra — or a longline sports bra!

3. Totally Timeless! A white button-up shirt is always in style, but this Merryfun top is made of cotton and linen to keep you cool!

Dresses

4. Vacay Vibes! Planning a trip to a beachy desination? Make sure you’re packing this The Drop crochet dress in your suitcase!

5. 100% Linen! We think everyone should own at least one color of this short, sleeveless Amazhyu dress. Light as air!

6. To the Max! If you prefer something with more length that can still keep you cool, this Apvirdy linen maxi dress is the way to go. It has pockets too!

Lightweight Layers

7. So Sheer! A layer so light it’s barely a layer at all, this Back From Bali cardigan will still make a major impact on your outfit!

8. Lovely Lace! This drapey, longline Wesure vest has a pretty lace design to elevate your look without bringing the heat!

9. ’90s Nostalgia! This Aiboria mesh shrug modernizes a more retro look and is so ready for some sunshine. Such great color options!

10. Beach Babe! Whether you’re walking along the ocean or simply trying to channel a Cali girl, this perforated Zesica cardigan is a must-own!

Bottoms

11. Stunning Skirt! Feel the flow with this Chartou midi skirt. It’s made of viscose and linen for A+ breathability!

12. Summer Loungewear! We’re so obsessed with this The Drop crochet pant right now. Wear it in or out!

13. Last but Not Least! Looking to ditch denim for a bit? Try these linen-blend Amazon Essentials shorts for a cooling change of pace!