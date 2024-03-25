Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to spring fashion, it is, quite literally, a mix of winter and summer styles. You don’t leave the house in a parka and boots, but you’re also not walking around in a crop top and shorts. There’s a fine line between dressing for spring and dressing for the bookend seasons, but finding that line can be a task and a half — lucky for you, that’s our job! We’re all about finding and hopping on trends so early, it’s almost like we started them.

In this case, the trend we’re talking about is the sweater tank top — otherwise known as the hands-down best spring outfit. And if you haven’t heard of a sweater tank top, you’re about to! This sleeveless sweater is one of the trendiest pieces we’ve found to date. As a hybrid between a sweater and a tank top, it’s both fashionable and functional for these in-between temperatures.

And if you think this sounds like a sweater vest, you’re right, but there’s a key difference… see, this is more than just a “vest” — it’s a tank top! 100% viscose fabric keeps this sweater top ultra-cozy while a ribbed knit pattern gives it texture. The top has a slightly stretchy fit, hugging your body just enough to show your shape without squeezing. Hitting just above the belt loops, this top flatters your waist, too!

A scoop neck, large buttons and two patch pockets are what give this top its classic old-money flair. If you want to secure the old-money look, try dressing it up with a pair of dress pants and a large pearl necklace; you’ll get the elegant, somewhat preppy style of old money with a modern twist.

This sleeveless sweater can be worn fully buttoned or unbuttoned with a tight crop top underneath, but if you’re really going for the old-money look, wear it buttoned! For a casual everyday style, this top pairs perfectly with a light-wash pair of jeans and sneakers. You can even wear it tucked into a skirt if temperatures allow! And if you’re feeling like a real fashionista, layer this sweater top with a jean jacket and flowy pants. So chic!

The top comes in seven different colors ranging from neutral to bright, but no matter which color you choose, the above style tips apply. One thing to note: the brand recommends hand washing and line drying to prevent damage, so keep that in mind before you toss it in a big load!

See it: Get the Yousify Sleeveless Sweater Ribbed Tank for $30 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

