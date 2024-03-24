Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve been off the grid for a few days, let Us catch you up: the Amazon Big Spring Sale is happening until tomorrow, March 25. In other words, there are wild deals you don’t want to miss in fashion, beauty, tech, home, travel and pretty much every other category under the sun. This is great, yes, but overwhelming at times. To see the all deals you’ll actually want to shop in one place, make sure to refresh the Shop With Us homepage every few hours!

One deal you can’t miss is getting nearly half off this lightweight puffer vest. Vests are a transitional weather staple we all need in our lives, but some can be a total miss; a heavyweight vest defeats the purpose of a vest while an ultra-lightweight vest also defeats the purpose of a vest. The garment is meant to keep your core temperate, helping to regulate your overall body temperature — if it’s too heavy or too light, you’re either sweating or freezing.

Related: 13 Dresses Designed to Flatter Broader Shoulders — Halter, V-Neck and More If you fall into the athletic body crew (hello!), you probably have broader shoulders, a smaller bust, fewer curves or a mix of the above. Maybe you’ve built a wider, more muscular physique through weightlifting or you were born this way like Lady Gaga, but either way, you know how challenging it can be to […]

This packable puffer vest has a medium-lightweight thickness that will keep you just warm enough. Plus, with a 100% nylon shell and a 100% polyester fill, the vest isn’t just warm…it’s water resistant, too! This vest is fully lined, insulated and quilted for the perfect balance of functional and fashionable.

A regular fit makes it a flattering find; princess seams gently shape your waist, giving this vest a custom-tailored look. Other features include a front zip closure, two hidden zip pockets and a tall stand collar. And if you’re into practicality, get ready for a heyday — this vest is as packable as it gets, compressing into a tiny rectangle you can keep in your bag, backpack or luggage.

The vest pairs well with a tight long-sleeve tee for walks, day trips downtown and outdoor picnics. You can wear it open, closed or half-zipped, but we love the look of this vest worn unzipped with a tucked-in long-sleeve shirt, high-rise jeans, a belt and platform sneakers or with a long-sleeve A-line dress. And for the active ladies out there, it’s the perfect layer to wear over hiking and running clothes!

You can grab this vest in a neutral color like black, beige or charcoal gray or in springy colors and patterns like yellow, leopard print, camouflage and bright pink. Note that the Big Spring Sale only includes the black and off-white varieties, but most of the other varieties are under $30 anyway! So go snag the most versatile garment to elevate your wardrobe this spring — we sure are!

Get the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Packable Puffer Vest for $27 (originally $48) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other lightweight puffer vests on Amazon and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals here!