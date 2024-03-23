Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you fall into the athletic body crew (hello!), you probably have broader shoulders, a smaller bust, fewer curves or a mix of the above. Maybe you’ve built a wider, more muscular physique through weightlifting or you were born this way like Lady Gaga, but either way, you know how challenging it can be to find tops and dresses that flatter your shape; after all, most mainstream clothes are designed for the archetypical female with a large bust, narrow waist and hourglass curves. No wonder it’s difficult to find the perfect fit!

But it’s all about dressing for your body type, working with the features you have to create a more balanced look. You can do this by choosing necklines and lengths that elongate your body, drawing attention away from your shoulders; emphasizing the legs; cinching the upper waist and highlighting any curves you do have. All in all, you’ll find that it’s not too hard to shop when you know exactly what to look for.

A few necklines that tone down broad shoulders include halter, V-neck, square, collarless and scoop necklines, so we found 13 dresses with these designs in lengths and fits to flatter your entire body. Whatever you need a dress for, you’re covered — these stunning frocks are guaranteed to make you look and feel your best. Read on for our top picks!

Halter Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: If a formal occasion is on your agenda, look no further than this tiered maxi dress! The halter neck lengthens your torso while a tie waist cinches it, flaring out to give the illusion of a curvy lower half. Grab it in one of 26 different patterns and colors!

V-Neck Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This is a combination of a V-neck and square neckline, so you’re getting double the flattering fun! It has a ruffle hem for added pizzazz and a criss-cross front that hugs your waist. Loose poof sleeves are icing on the flattering cake!

Scoop Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: The low scoop of this dress stretches the look of your entire body, minimizing the prominence of your shoulders and actually making you appear taller! There are countless floral patterns to choose from, so grab one just in time for your next picnic!