We’re here to state the obvious: The fit mom look is totally in. Given that it’s finally spring, moms are jumping back into their obsessions with sports like tennis, pickleball and badminton — so naturally, we’re all trying to look like we woke up at 6 a.m. to play tennis and drank a latte before the kids even got up.

But moms on the court aren’t just “fit moms”… these ladies have a completely different style than moms on the trail or on the mat; you’ll find them wearing dresses, skirts, matching sets, sunnies and visors (did we mention visors?). It’s a sporty yet ultra-feminine look that fashionistas everywhere have been recreating lately, even those who don’t play tennis or have kids. We want in! Plus, April is National Pickleball Month and May is National Tennis Month, so what better time to get festive with our outfits?

If you’re in the same boat as Us and want to venture into the court mom look, we found some of the best dresses, tops, skirts and shorts across retailers top like lululemon, Nike and more to recreate it. So hop in your (virtual) white Range Rover and get to it — just don’t forget a visor!

Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll love the way this classic Dri-FIT dress feels on your skin. A cutout in the back and a V-shaped cutout in the front make this an ultra-stylish pick, while side seam pockets add functionality. This dress is the total package — you may find yourself wanting to wear it off the court too!

Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: This top is ideal for cool mornings and hot days alike! A soft and stretchy polyamide and spandex blend wicks away sweat so you can focus on the intense match at hand. The top is specifically designed for pickleball, but you can wear it for any court sport of your choosing. Grab one in blue, white or black (or all of the above!).

Bottoms

Our Absolute Favorite: When considering court bottoms, you have two choices: either a short pleated skirt or a loose and flowy pair of shorts. If you’re choosing a skirt, look no further than this 3-inch pastel-colored skirt. It has built-in shorts (thank goodness!), pockets, lightweight fabric, a high-rise fit and silicone grips to prevent it from riding up.