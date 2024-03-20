Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
When you have to choose between UV exposure and a bad breakout, there’s an issue at hand! Unfortunately, this debacle is more common than people think, especially for those with sensitive skin. Many sunscreens contain pore-clogging ingredients that not only make you break out but give your skin a greasy, oily feel.
Finding one that doesn’t do that sometimes requires a functionality sacrifice, i.e. wearing something like SPF 15 that isn’t greasy, but barely protects your skin. We’re here with some good news: You can protect your skin without the clear complexion-crushing effects of many sunscreens, and you can do it starting at $13. You can find all of these at Target which you likely frequent anyway, so no more excuses for not wearing sunscreen!
Hydrating Glow Mist
If you’ve ever wanted to find a product with zero bad reviews, meet this hydrating SPF 50 spray chocked full of hyaluronic acid, watermelon extract and vitamin C-rich Kakadu plum. Wear it on its own or to set your makeup and enjoy your luminous glow!
UV Aqua Rich Moisturizing Sunscreen
This moisturizer says it’s weightless (don’t they all?), but this one is actually weightless. It’s hydrating, it’s fast-absorbing, it’s gentle — your skin will be moisturized all day long and protected from harmful rays. Oh, and it leaves absolutely no white cast!
Natural Daily Face Moisturizer
Go natural! This daily sunscreen and moisturizer hybrid is free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates and animal products and is formulated for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Zinc oxide is the superstar ingredient in this formula that simultaneously boosts radiance, elasticity and hydration.
Collagen Glow 100% Mineral Priming Lotion
This formula boosts collagen, the protein that gives your skin its bouncy, elastic texture and works to smooth fine lines — who wouldn’t want that? With SPF 50+, you can feel confident that your beautiful skin is shielded from the sun. Apply this cream as a pre-makeup primer for best results!
Ultra-Light Face Lotion
CeraVe is one of those tried-and-true brands you can really trust. This lightweight lotion contains three essential ceramides to support the skin barrier and restore moisture. And since it’s free of oil, you can be sure that clogged pores are a thing of the past!
Daily Face Moisturizer With Sunscreen
You’ll love how quickly this SPF 35 moisturizer soaks in to give your skin a radiant glow. It’s said to hydrate sensitive, dry and combination skin for 24 hours, so you can apply and forget about it! ProVitamin B5 and other antioxidant ingredients prevent damage from surface free radicals.
