Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Thank goodness we passed the hump of Daylight Saving Time, but that doesn’t mean we’re forever barred from losing sleep — whether it’s a Netflix binge, an evening out with friends or simply a night of tossing and turning, everyone loses out on a few Z’s every once in a while. If your solution is an expensive latte, we get it. That iced oat milk drink might make you feel more alert, but it doesn’t change the dark circles under your eyes!

A good concealer is important to look alive after subpar sleep, but it is also an integral part of a balanced day-to-day makeup routine. Left unaddressed, blemishes and spots can really dampen your mood. Ain’t nobody got time for that! Concealer serves as the foundation for all of your other products, evening skin tone, covering blemishes and reducing redness, among other things.

As you probably know though, finding a good one isn’t an easy task — in fact, there are about one million concealers out there claiming to do the same things. No wonder we feel aimless in the makeup aisle! Concealers aren’t created equal, so it’s key to find the highest quality, longest-lasting ones that offer the best coverage and actually follow through. Here are a few of our faves from retailers like Target, Sephora and Revolve. Check them out!

Skin Mimetic Concealer

When you need medium coverage, look no further than this formula that mimics your natural skin pigment. Using ingredients like red algae extract and green coffee extract, this concealer covers dark spots and undereye bags while hydrating at the same time.

Get the Make Beauty Skin Mimetic Concealer for $28 at Revolve!

Infalliable Waterproof Concealer

Whether you have acne scars, discoloration, dark spots, red spots, undereye bags or anything in between, this full-coverage concealer will give you the airbrushed look you’re going for. Tip: try applying this concealer one shade darker to contour and one shade lighter to highlight!

Get the L’Oreal Paris Infallible Full Wear Full Coverage Waterproof Concealer for $13 at Target!

Main Match Crease-Proof Long-Wear Concealer

No creases, no smudging, just a radiant glow that lasts all day long. There are 21 different colors to choose from, so you’re bound to find your match! This vegan concealer contains plant extracts that deliver antioxidants, smooth skin and deeply hydrate.

Get the Kulfi Main Match Crease-Proof Long-Wear Hydrating Concealer for $26 at Sephora!

Beyond Perfecting Foundation and Concealer

This two-in-one lightweight concealer and foundation quite literally does it all — it has a matte finish, ideal for oily skin, and offers full coverage for all skin types. It doesn’t clog pores, resists humidity and lasts for 24 hours… seriously! (Hopefully you won’t have to leave it on that long, though!)

Get the Clinique Beyond Perfecting Foundation and Concealer for $39 at Sephora!

Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Contour Concealer

This concealer doesn’t only conceal, it brightens too! The waterproof formula is blendable and doesn’t transfer, a lifesaver for getting dressed post-makeup. It also doubles as a highlighter and an eyelid primer, so you’re covered (no pun intended) on all fronts!

Get the NYX Professional Makeup Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Contour Concealer for $9 at Target!