If there’s one celeb we trust to keep us in the loop on her fashion and beauty routine it’s Gwyneth Paltrow. The Goop founder is notorious for spilling the beans on emerging lifestyle trends and even documents some of her looks on Instagram. She recently shared an athleisure look that’s perfect for spring.

On Aprill 11, she shared an 8-post carousel post on Instagram, where she debuted a slew of fabulous fits, including a chic athleisure outfit. The workout set she wore wasn’t just any basic ensemble. She rocked a two-piece set from trusted shapewear brand Spanx. The red-hot set is the perfect pop of color whether you’re working out or running errands.

Paltrow casually snapped a mirror selfie wearing the AirEssentials Half-Zip Pullover and what appeared to be the brand’s Booty Boost Active Contour Rib 7/8 Leggings. The vibrant pullover is a hit with other notable names. Fellow A-listers Karlie Kloss and Mariska Hargitay have both been spotted rocking the Spanx AirEssentials Half-Zip Pullover.

You’ll want to flood Paltrow’s comments with endless thank yous after checking out this stunning ‘fit. The half-zip pullover is made from an airy material with a four-way stretch for the comfiest fit possible. The celeb-approved sweater comes in 11 colors, ranging from Paltrow’s fiery red shade to lemon line, heather gray, and powder white.

The booty boost leggings are just as chic. They’re designed with a sweat-wicking, four-way stretch fabric that shapes and contours the waist to give the booty a boost. The high-rise pants have a seam-free center to prevent the dreaded camel toe and a hidden pocket on the waistband. The leggings are so popular that Paltrow’s Spanx red shade is sold out in every size except 1X and 2X. If you’re interested in snagging these leggings, don’t fret. Thankfully, they’re still available in bitter cocoa and very black.

Celebs aren’t the only ones loving the pullover and leggings. Spanx shoppers left detailed comments sharing their favorite features. “This sweater is one of the softest shirts I own,” one five-star reviewer raved. “It’s buttery soft. it fits true to size and is very forgiving in areas that you may wish to hide. I’ll definitely be getting another color they added.” The leggings have received equally impressive comments. “Breaks up the mundane black leggings with the rubbing and provides all the right support in all the right places,” one shopper shared.

Whether you’re looking for a celeb-approved slay or a comfy athleisure look to work out or run errands end, take a page out of Gwyneth Paltrow’s book and snag this red-hot pullover and leggings from Spanx.

