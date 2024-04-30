Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If anybody knows how to do comfy style right, it’s Jennifer Garner. Unlike many celebrities, the 13 Going on 30 actress typically trades in fancy designer shoes for comfier (but no less stylish) activewear styles — giving Us all of the inspiration on how to do casual-cool footwear. The sneakers she’s been drawn to as of late? The Brooks Glycerin 21 Sneakers.

The sneakers Garner picked aren’t just any basic sneaker style though. Just in time for spring, Garner selected an eye-catching, Creamsicle-style colorway, which is both mood-boosting and, TBH, a little mouthwatering too.

She was spotted in them at least four times this year, the first time pairing them with a long-sleeve top, leggings, a baseball cap and long socks, and the second time pairing them with a shacket, sweatpants and a cup of coffee in hand. She wore them a few other times this year as well, pairing them with similar cozy, all-black ensembles, letting the Creamsicle-colored sneakers be the star of the show.

Get the Brooks Glycerin 21 Sneakers for just $160 at Amazon, Zappos and Brooks! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

We have to assume that Garner picked these sneakers not just because of their style, but also their comfort. The style includes a chunky sole, the sleek Brooks logo design and contrasting colorations. For comfort, the shoes have the brand’s proprietary super-soft, nitrogen-infused DNA LOFT v3 lightweight cushioning and a warp knit upper, which is both breathable and flexible.

Coming from a family farm in Oklahoma and owning Once Upon a Farm, an organic baby food company, we have to assume that Garner also loves that the tennis shoes come from a sustainably-focused company. In her sneaker of choice, the upper is made of 59.7% recycled materials and 4.1 plastic bottles diverted from landfills. The brand is also committed to ethical sourcing of materials that respect human rights and reduce environmental impact.

If you want to bring a pop of color to your athleisure outfits the way Garner did, you can find the Brooks Glycerin 21 Sneakers at Amazon, Zappos and Brooks for $160. However, if you’re more a fan of neutrals, you can find them in more classic color options as well like beige, white and black. They’re a little bit on the more expensive end, but considering their investment in your foot health, their environmental impact and the Garner stamp of approval, they’re well worth it!

