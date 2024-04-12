Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We just can’t get enough of rich mom style. There’s something satisfying about snagging effortlessly polished ensembles that you can wear just about anywhere. So many of our favorite A-Listers lead the charge when it comes to the popular fashion trend. From fictional characters like Gossip Girl‘s Lily van der Woodsen to IRL stars like Denise Richards, there are so many places to grab rich mom inspo from.

Related: Kyle Richards Said These Bestselling Leggings Are a Travel 'Essential' From all of the trips that have come with being on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to the ones required of being on set as an actress, Kyle Richards knows how to dress for travel like a pro. With all of the trips she’s taken, we have to assume she’s put hundreds of clothing […]

Not only is Jennifer Garner one of our favorite stars on screen, but she hits the top of our favorite Instagram accounts to follow, largely because of her rich mom style. Garner gives viewers a front-row seat at everything from career news to must-see posts, including fake cooking shows and hilarious birthday wishes for her besties. No matter what she shares with her 15.9 million followers, she’s always dressed to impress in a rich mom outfit.

On Thursday, April 11, Garner shared a video of her struggling to clean her cat, Moose, in honor of National Pet Day. The ultra-relatable post brought in more than 260,000 likes, largely because so many pet parents have experienced the same battle. We couldn’t help but notice the polished and casual ensemble she wore. Garner rocked a striped T-shirt and classic dark blue denim jeans as she fought to keep Moose in her kitchen sink. We don’t have deets on the exact shirt she wore, but to get the look, we found a near-spot-on look-a-like for just $20 on Amazon!

Get the Shanfetl Striped T-Shirt for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

You can recreate Garner’s rich mom style with the help of the Shanfetl Striped T-shirt. The crew-neck shirt is made from a combination of soft and stretchy fabric. The stripes deliver a classic nautical design, which is a rich mom-approved trend. This shirt has a flowy silhouette, so it won’t fit too snugly. The shirt is so easy to pull on and off, easily gliding over your head and shoulders without stretching out the neckline.

This versatile find is perfect for dressing up or down. Channel Garner’s laid-back-yet-polished style, pairing the shirt with comfy jeans. Team it with dressy trousers and strappy heels for a girl boss look. You can even style them with leggings and flip-flops on more casual days.

There’s no way to look anything but amazing in this shirt, — according to reviewers it’s the perfect “everyday shirt.”

Get the Shanfetl Striped T-Shirt for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop some of our other favorite striped T-shirts on Amazon:

Related: Rihanna's Leather Pants Will Make You Feel Like the Only Girl In the World Contrary to what some may believe, leather isn’t just for biker gangs and edgy teens. Leather has been front and center in fashion since the 1950s…we’ll say it’s probably because of Grease! Everyday people like Us to celebs and even royals like Meghan Markle rock the style, but nobody loves it quite like Rihanna. The star was […]