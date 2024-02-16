18 Rich Mom Fashion Finds to Channel Lily van der Woodsen

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When Gossip Girl first aired in 2007, we were all so hung up on Serena’s effortless It girl style and Blair’s modern and aspirational preppy aesthetic. Because of this, we almost overlooked the original rich mom — Lily van der Woodsen. One of the most iconic wealthy matriarchs of all time, van der Woodsen (played to perfection by Kelly Rutherford), really set the blueprint for how to dress like a rich mom. Though her style likely required a high net worth (those endless Hermès bags and cuffs!), we found 18 fashion pieces to channel her vibe that don’t break the bank.

LVDW embodied the “quiet luxury” aesthetic long before TikTok came along. Her wardrobe typically consisted of trench coats, structured totes, a scarf for an accessory and simple cashmere sweaters. Of course, she also had a closet full of ball gowns and midi dresses for charity luncheons as well. Her look was laid-back and casual, yet stylish and that’s exactly the type of vibe we want to emulate. Keep reading to get Lily Van Der Woodsen-approved rich mom style!

Related: 17 Rich Mom Resort Styles to Get You Ready for Spring Break Daydreaming about warm weather? Same! Even out here in Southern California, it’s been cold and rainy lately. We’re ready for some fun in the sun! Spring break is only one month away, so it’s time to start shopping for all your vacation outfits! Even if you’re not heading out on a tropical trip, you can […]

1. Classic Cashmere: We think LVDW would have selected a classic cashmere coat like this one to stay warm in cold Manhattan weather — snag it for $200!

2. Headed to the Hamptons: Get the resident Hamptons queen’s style with this puff-sleeve dress which is perfect for an al fresco brunch at Sant Ambroeus — just $120!

3. Timeless Trench: In a place like New York that has all four seasons, a trench coat like this one is a must — was $100, now $75!

4. Fitted and Flattering: With core shaping technology and a flattering fit, all rich moms need a good pair of Spanx skinny jeans — snag ’em for $128!

5. Only the Best: Made of 100% Mongolian cashmere wool, this classic crewneck sweater is sure to keep you both cozy and chic — just $50!

6. Everyday Essential: This simple short-sleeve knit sweater perfectly ties in with the quiet luxury theme — just $33!

7. All Day Shoe: With a jam-packed schedule, a comfortable heel is necessary and these kitten heel pumps will make walking around Manhattan a breeze — was $120, now $100!

Related: 19 Rich Mom-Style Finds to Rock for Brunch and Beyond Whether you’ll be spilling tea with the girls or actually drinking it with family, all aspiring rich moms need chic outfits on hand for any lunch or brunch which may pop onto the schedule. But of course, nailing down the ultimate outfit for the occasion isn’t as simple as it may seem. Some brunches may […]

8. Simple and Chic: We can picture LVDW wearing this cardigan with skinny jeans and some flats for a casual look — was $60, now $40!

9. Best Baggage: Elegant and simple, this handbag includes gold hardware, a simple rounded design and plenty of room to carry the essentials — was $37, now $26

10. Luxe Leather: Add some edge to a simple outfit with this distressed leather jacket that comes in both black and brown — splurge for $598!

11. Pleats Please: A pleated skirt is an easy and comfortable way to create a chic outfit, and this one from J.Crew comes in five beautiful colors such as navy, cream and camel — just $128!

12. French Girl-Chic: We can bet that while vacationing in Nice, LVDW would have worn a French girl-style striped long-sleeve top like this one — just $60!

13. Beautiful Basic: We can see something that looks like this classic leather belt with gold hardware being a staple in LVDW’s accessories department — just $48!

14. Carry It All: Not only can this crossbody tote bag carry all of the essentials, this one is particularly sophisticated — just $30!

15. Simplicity = Sophistication: This pack of 14k gold plated earrings is enough to be able to pair with your entire wardrobe — just $14!

16. Date Night: Perfect for fancy date night plans, this fit-and-flare sleeveless cocktail dress is incredibly flattering — get it for $160!

17. Posh Pants: Great for everything from party planning to PTA meetings, these tapered cropped pants have a slim fit and a comfortable four-way stretch — just $118!

18. Silky Scarf: LVDW was often spotted in chic scarves like this one, which makes a cute accessory for so many outfits — just $15!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 17 Rich Mom Pieces That Are Equally Comfy and Chic Mothers are unsung heroines, balancing conference calls and carpool lanes like a boss. Just like moms juggle work life and home life, you can find fashion that is both comfy and chic. When your schedule is swamped with appointments and activities all day long, you need an outfit that can take you from casual to […]