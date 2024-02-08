Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether you’ll be spilling tea with the girls or actually drinking it with family, all aspiring rich moms need chic outfits on hand for any lunch or brunch which may pop onto the schedule. But of course, nailing down the ultimate outfit for the occasion isn’t as simple as it may seem. Some brunches may be more formal, while others veer ultra-casual.

If the brunch is a more formal affair, we picked out dresses and shoes that will team together to create a tasteful and sophisticated look. That said, we also selected several casual pieces such as denim, skirts and floral dresses for more laid-back lunch RSVPs. No matter what the iCal holds, get ready to channel your inner rich mom with these fabulous finds!

Dresses

1. Floral Fabulousness: Brunch simply can’t be done wrong in this cute floral dress with a sweetheart neckline, tiered maxi length and short puff sleeves — just $168!

2. Dare to Denim: Your friends will adore this unique denim dress which features tied closures at the shoulders, vertical stitching across the dress, a raw hem and a square neckline — just $168!

3. A Formal Affair: If the brunch has a more formal dress code, you can’t go wrong with this maxi dress that’s made of a chic satin fabric, has a flattering knotted waist detail and a slim-fitting design — just $130!

4. Perfect Puff Sleeve: An Abercrombie bestseller, this puff sleeve midi dress will be the perfect dress to reach for when you don’t know what to wear — just $120!

5. Make it Mini: In the mood for a mini moment? Go for this frock that comes in several cute patterns — just $80!

Tops

6. Transitional Bodysuit: Need a bodysuit that will seamlessly transition from brunch to dinner? This one featured all-over ribbed details, a slash neckline and two-snap bottom closures — just $70!

7. A Tee for Tea: A basic tee is a must-have for brunch outfits, because it pairs with everything from jeans to slip skirts — just $35!

8. Prairie Princess: Made with puff sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and beautiful lace details on each arm, this top serves Little House on the Prairie (but make it chic) vibes — just $55!

9. Cotton Classic: Exude quiet luxury for the day with this blue and white striped button-up top paired with trousers and gold jewelry — just $98!

10. Must-Have Jacket: All rich moms need a classic denim jacket whether they’re brunching by the beach or in the city — was $90, now $50!

11. Bow-Tie Beauty: By pairing the dramatic bow shoulder closures with a classic rib knit fabric, this top mixes both casual and chic — just $58!

Bottoms

12. Dreamy Denim: If the brunch vibes are casual, opt for these jeans from Abercrombie which will hug your curves flawlessly (plus, they come in 30 washes) — just $90!

13. Perfect Pant: If you have a work brunch on your radar, go for these chic trousers from Revolve — splurge for $218!

14. Breezy Skirt: Though it has a sexy slit up the front, this skirt, made from lightweight crepe fabric, is still the dreamiest brunch choice — just $158!

Accessories

15. Buckle Belt: Even if you don’t necessarily need it, there’s something about adding a belt to an outfit which makes it look that much more polished — just $40!

16. Very Versatile: This sandal, with a block heel and buckle ankle strap, is the ideal choice for matching with any and all of your brunch ‘fits — just $90!

17. Pretty Purse: A favorite of supermodels and celebrities, this JW PEI ruched hobo bag comes in a slew of shades to suit your style — just $80!

18. Flower Footwear: These Jeffrey Campbell thong sandals which feature a floral appliqué detail make the brunch vibes just a little more fun — just $35!

19. Cute Kitten Heels: Kitten heels are the perfect heel height for brunch, and these ones from Sam Edelman understand the assignment — just $140!

