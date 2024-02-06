Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Just an uptown mom, dressing for an uptown world! When you have kids, getting dressed in the morning can be the last thing on your mind, yet it’s something you desire most. The key is comfortable-yet-stylish footwear, layering with accessories and an oversized coat that effortlessly elevates even the simplest of ensembles.

Related: 17 Comfy-Chic Pieces to Wear From the Playground to the Pub As moms, it can be easy to fall into a fashion rut. There isn’t usually any time or energy left to spare when it comes to getting dressed up. If pajama pants and a tee are all you can do, they’re all you can do. That said, if you’ve been missing feeling cute, stylish and […]

With that in mind, live from New York, we’ve curated easy, stylish looks that will give you that “cool mom” energy without even trying. Prepare to nail easy transitions from school drop-offs to work!

1. Perfection: Throw on an oversized scarf for a Parisian-chic feel that feels fresh off the Fashion Week runways. It will set you apart for under $13!

2. Bed Head: Can’t pull your hair in a bun? No problem, throw this slouchy beanie over your unwashed hair for an instantly cool effect.

3. Be a Standout: This oversized coat effortlessly hides any sloppy looks and pulls your entire outfit together thanks to its sleek design.

4. Royal-ish: This golden brown tie-waisted coat exudes all the elegance reminiscent of Manhattan’s elite.

5. Light As a Feather: If you love a puffer without the bulk, this quilted jacket fits the bill — keeping you warm without adding extra pounds.

6. Maximum Impact: Fit to flatter, this maxi sweater dress glides easily as you walk and is soft to the touch.

7. Professional Feels: Whether at the office or a parent-teacher conference, this relaxed blazer offers flexibility as you take care of your kids.

8. Gift Myself: Feel sexy courtesy of this sheer mesh bra that offers support and all-day comfort.

9. Get the Scoop: This form-fitting T-shirt is a lovely addition to your wardrobe.

10. Top This: Add a buttery-soft shirt designed to move with you and sculpt your curves.

Related: Hop on the Luxury-Looking Loungewear Trend With This $47 Set If you’re the type of gal who wears a T-shirt and shorts around the house, we’re not judging. But if you’re looking to trade out your current aesthetic in favor of something more upscale-casual, the fashion world undeniably supports you. Here’s the best part of the package: upscale-looking fashion doesn’t have to be expensive! In […]

11. So Carefree: Made with a four-way stretch, this T-shirt dress is a one-and-done decision-maker.

12. Cleans Nicely: Snag the low-maintenance silk button-down shirt for an easy staple that works with just about anything. Plus, it’s machine washable!

13. Feeling Flawless: These high-waisted jeans are universally flattering, and the addition of golden buttons adds a touch of nautical-inspired charm.

14. Cozy Feels: For a water-resistant touch, consider adding these fleece-lined joggers to your collection to stay cozy, warm and dry.

15. Shape Me: Grab a pair of slim cigarette pants that effortlessly slide on and boast magical shaping technology, ensuring you always look fabulous.

16. Super Savvy: Add a touch of feminine flair with this wrinkle-resistant skirt, ideal for easy packing or driving the family around town without looking crumpled.

17. High Achiever: These tennis shoes are essential for being on the go but team well with suits or oversized pants for a streetwear aesthetic.

18. On Your Toes: If you’re looking for a more polished shoe, lean into the rounded-tow ballet flat for extreme comfort.

19. Tough Mudder: Slog through the muddy snow with these lug-sole boots for a sleek and stylish vibe.

20. For the Love: These shoes have a small kitten heel with an ankle strap so you can stay on your feet all day without getting fatigued — handy!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us