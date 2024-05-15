As concern for Britney Spears intensifies, insiders talk to Us about what’s going on behind closed doors.

“Britney is very headstrong and is going to do what she wants,” says a source.

A source says Spears is “upset” by the May 2 incident at the Chateau Marmont: “She didn’t want it to get to that level.”

One week after Spears made headlines for being photographed outside L.A.’s Chateau Marmont walking barefoot with a blanket wrapped around her as emergency service vehicles gathered, the pop star was back on Instagram doing what she loves: dancing. In a clip posted on May 8, Spears — wearing a cropped white blouse and tiny neon bikini bottoms — smiled from ear to ear as she shimmied around to Kings of Leon and Nelly Furtado songs.

On the surface, it seems like business as usual for the 42-year-old star. But sources tell Us that behind the scenes, people in her inner circle are worried. Spears has exhibited troubling behavior since her August 2023 split from ex-husband Sam Asghari. One source says the incidents — including what occurred at the Chateau Marmont in the early morning hours of May 2 — are “scary and very reminiscent” of the singer’s chaotic behavior in 2006 but notes that “they are nowhere near that level.”

Spears’ romance with Paul Richard Soliz, whom she hooked up with shortly after her split from Asghari, 30, has also been cause for concern. Soliz, a handyman, was hired to work at Spears’ California home in 2022 but was fired a few months later when his criminal record was discovered. “He’s the root of a lot of her problems,” says the first source. Soliz was at the Chateau Marmont the night of Spears’ incident, with an insider previously telling Us that “Britney was upset… [because] Paul was trying to leave after visiting her room.”

Those closest to Spears “have tried to put a team around her with the best medical help they can,” reveals the first source, adding that the “Toxic” singer isn’t accepting their help — at least for right now. “They hope that eventually she will.”

Is Her Boyfriend Bad News?

Multiple sources tell Us Soliz isn’t bringing out the best in Spears. “He’s terrible,” says one source. “He’s the root of a lot of her problems and the reason she’s gotten worse.” The source claims Soliz — who has a criminal past — is manipulative and has been trying to “sabotage” her team’s efforts to get her on the right path. “He tries to make her not trust the people who are closest to her.” A second source previously told Us that Spears’ team “made it clear from day one” that they don’t want Soliz around. “They think he’s out to do something shady and want him out of the picture.”

Where Does She Stand With Her Family?

Her relationships with her family members remain complicated. She’s tight with her brother, Bryan — “They don’t see each other often, but they speak and text a lot,” says a source — and is in contact with her mom, Lynne. (Lynne was spotted arriving in L.A. the day after the incident at the Chateau Marmont; in a since-deleted Instagram post, Spears appeared to blame Lynne for the drama and said they hadn’t spoken in six months.) “There’s unresolved displaced anger there,” adds the source. A second source says Spears’ team thinks the pop star would benefit from spending time with her mom: “When there’s a crisis, Lynne knows how to handle Britney.”

The singer still “wants nothing to do” with sister Jamie Lynn or her dad, Jamie, says a third source. (Spears settled the ongoing legal battle with Jamie over her conservatorship on April 25.) “Britney can’t even imagine what it would take to repair things [with her dad and sister],” the source adds, “and it’s of zero interest to her.”

As for her sons, Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17, multiple sources say they are in touch with their mom, though an insider told Us in April that their conversations can be “very surface level.” Spears and the teens “text and speak on the phone,” says the first source, with the third noting that Spears is hoping things will “continue” to improve with the boys, who moved to Hawaii with their dad, Kevin Federline, last year. “She doesn’t have as much contact with them as she would like.”

Does She Have Plans to Work Again?

In January, Spears declared she was done recording albums, writing on Instagram, “I will never return to the music industry.” According to Charli XCX, she was asked to write songs for a future Spears album, but they were ultimately not recorded.

“You always write songs hoping Britney’s going to record them. I love her. It would be a dream come true,” she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, noting that she wasn’t sure if Spears was actually aware of the songwriting process. “Maybe her team was running before they could walk. Britney probably has a load of other projects that she’s focusing on.” A source confirms Spears’ wheels are in motion with other ventures, telling Us, “There are tons of deals lined up.”

Who’s in Her Inner Circle?

Spears’ inner circle is small and mainly includes people on her team, like her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, and a female security guard she’s tight with. “The people around her genuinely do care about her well-being,” says one source. Spears’ team is “trying very, very hard,” adds a second source, noting that they’re “looking at” different types of treatments for Spears, who already does equine therapy. “It’s about trying to enforce a routine.” Multiple sources say there are no plans to get Spears under a new conservatorship; her former one was terminated in late 2021 after 13 years. [See box for more on the legal logistics involved.]

According to a third source, Asghari wanted their marriage to end on amicable terms, but the exes are no longer speaking. “They don’t communicate,” the source says, noting that Asghari thinks Spears’ current situation is “definitely worrisome. He hates seeing Britney struggle and hopes she’s OK.”

Is She Overspending?

Her financial habits have raised some eyebrows. “Britney buys a lot of clothes online,” says one source, noting that the singer does stick to “affordable” items: “She isn’t buying designer.” The source says Spears also “burns money” on lavish trips to places like Bora Bora and Hawaii and sometimes winds up canceling them. Adds a second source: “There was a plan in place when Britney’s conservatorship ended for her day-to-day life, but no one followed it. The money is going out quickly.”

A third source says it’s “not a huge problem,” adding, “Yes, Britney spends on vacations and the clothes you see her in on Instagram, but that’s her prerogative. It’s her money.” The source notes no one is ringing alarm bells about the singer blowing through her reported $60 million fortune. “She has earned $40 million this year,” the source says, pointing to her bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me, “Hold Me Closer,” her successful duet with Elton John, and the millions of dollars that her fragrances have brought in. She also earns royalties on her past albums and songs. Adds the source: “There is no issue with money.”

Understanding a Conservatorship

A legal expert talks to Us about what’s required to get out of a conservatorship and the likelihood of getting into one again.

Less than three years after Spears’ conservatorship was terminated, there’s some question as to whether she could be placed under another one. According to attorney Tamar Arminak — who represented Amanda Bynes’ parents when the actress wanted out of her conservatorship in 2022 — it’s possible, but not without its complications. For a conservatorship to be put in place, it must be proven that a person has a mental illness or is suffering from a medical condition, like dementia, and lacks the mental capacity to provide for themselves. They “may be susceptible to people who might take advantage of them,” explains Arminak, adding that to get out of it, “you need to prove that you can take care of yourself — food, shelter, clothing, medical needs — and that you’re of sound mind.” Arminak notes it can still be necessary to ensure “guardrails” are in place so the person has “the right care team” around them once the conservatorship is lifted. Putting someone back under one can be easy in some cases — “that person has a history of needing help,” Arminak explains — but it can be especially difficult in more public cases. “The pressure is significant,” Arminak says, adding that the decision wouldn’t be made lightly, considering the person was determined to be well enough to be “off that setting” in the past. Adds Arminak: “Were they taken off too soon? Was there too much public pressure? Those are natural questions that would be asked.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin, Sarah Jones, Andrea Simpson & Amanda Williams

