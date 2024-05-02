Britney Spears has sparked concern among fans following an incident that went down at the Chateau Marmont on Thursday, May 2.

“Emergency services received a call at 12:42 a.m. with reports of an adult female injured,” Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey told the Daily Mail. “At 1:00 a.m. an ambulance arrived on the premises. I can confirm no one was transported. Services left the scene at 1:17 a.m. The police department were not called.”

According to the outlet, Spears, 42, was allegedly escorted out of the hotel early Thursday morning. Photos and video obtained by the Daily Mail show the singer barefoot wrapped in a blanket. She was wearing what appears to be rolled up pajama shorts and is holding a pillow to her chest. Us Weekly has reached out to Spears’ team for comment.

The incident came hours after Spears posted, and subsequently deleted, an Instagram that could be related to the aforementioned images.

“Just to let people know … the news is fake !!! Most the pics are body doubles and I think most knew that !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!!” Spears shared on social media beneath a photo of a shirtless male model. “Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie ??? Goddesses out there, I’m reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!!”

She continued, “I need a new toothbrush right now !!! PS … I need an espresso !!! PSS … Not sure why I feel the need to share this … I guess I’m just a girl and I’m on my period so I’m bitchy … s–t !!!”

Paul Richard Soliz, Spears’ on-and-off boyfriend, was seen walking alongside the singer in the photos. While multiple outlets reported in September 2023 that the two had split after a short-lived romance, Us Weekly confirmed in February that Spears and Soliz were “definitely together.”

A source told Us that he was “still in the picture.” Soliz marked Spears’ first public romance following her divorce from Sam Asghari. (Us confirmed on Thursday that Spears and Asghari’s divorce was finalized nine months after their August 2023 split. The two were married for 14 months.)

Spears met Soliz in May 2023, when he was hired to work on her L.A. mansion. A second source revealed that he stays at her house a few times a week. “She doesn’t like it when he leaves,” the insider explained, noting that Soliz has a full-time job and has family obligations. “[Britney] feels as though she deserves more attention, but he has to be there for his kids.”

Spears has continued to make headlines in recent years for her marriage to — and subsequent split from — Asghari along with the popular #FreeBritney movement, pegged to her longtime conservatorship, which was officially terminated in November 2021 after 13 years.

Throughout her time in the public eye Spears has experienced a series of ups and downs, most notably in 2008, a mental health crisis following her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Federline. Spears and Federline, 46, were married from 2004 to 2007 and share sons Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17. The pop superstar wrote about this challenging period in her memoir The Woman in Me. “And here’s the sad, honest truth: After everything I had been through, I didn’t have a lot of fight left in me,” she wrote. “I was tired, and I was scared, too.”