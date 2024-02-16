Despite reports that Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz had called it quits in September 2023, multiple sources tell Us Weekly the pop star is still seeing her former housekeeper. “Britney and Paul are definitely together,” says one source. “He’s still in the picture.”

A second source confirms Soliz, who met Spears, 42, last May when he was hired to do maintenance work at her L.A. mansion shortly before her divorce from Sam Asghari, is currently involved with the singer. While they rarely step out for dates, the pair take road trips to Santa Barbara, and Soliz stays at her place two or three nights a week. “She doesn’t like it when he leaves,” says the source, explaining that Soliz, 37, works full-time and has to tend to family obligations. “[Britney] feels as though she deserves more attention, but he has to be there for his kids.”

According to the second source, Soliz has introduced Spears to his children and even taken them horseback riding. “She’s great with [the kids], and they like her,” says the source, adding that Spears is particularly fond of Soliz’s 7-year-old son: “That’s her favorite. They just click.”

Spears’ team, however, remains suspicious of Soliz, who has a rap sheet that includes charges for multiple misdemeanors and felonies.

“Her assistants don’t want [Paul] around; they’ve made that clear from day one,” says the second source, who insists Soliz isn’t taking advantage of Spears. “She is such a sweetheart and generous by nature, but he doesn’t want anything. He isn’t in it for that and genuinely cares about her as a person. [But] her managerial team probably thinks he is out to do something shady.”

The first source agrees: “Her team believes that at some point he will want something from her or throw her under the bus.”

According to the second source, Soliz is exclusive with Spears: “[Paul] loves her company and he’s not seeing anyone else, but [who knows] what she doesn’t when he’s not around.”

The first source maintains that what Soliz and Spears have is more casual, explaining that the singer “isn’t technically dating anyone, but she is sleeping with a few other people.”

A third source tells Us Spears isn’t involved with anyone seriously but has been putting herself out there: “She believes in finding love again.”

Spears and Soliz were first spotted together in August 2023, and Soliz exclusively spoke to Us in September of that year about his relationship with the star. “She’s a phenomenal woman,” he said following his own court appearance for allegedly violating his probation. “She’s a very, very good, positive … She’s a good person.”

He also said he was eager to clear up his public image. “I’m not a bad dude. I understand that things have been said about me in the past, and I have a criminal record — I get it,” he explained to Us. “I’m a working man. I own my own business. I do a licensed contractor technique tile.”

Soliz was hired to do maintenance at Spears’ home until he was “terminated” after about two months, a source told Us in August 2023, claiming that the pop star had cheated on Asghari with the contractor. (Asghari filed for divorce on August 16, 2023, after 14 months of marriage; he listed the date of separation as July 28, 2023.)

While a second source said Spears’ inner circle would be “really surprised” if she was unfaithful, the first source maintained she did step out on Asghari: “[Paul] was fired when Britney’s team found out they were sleeping together, but then he came back into the picture.”

Spears and Soliz were rumored to have gone their separate ways in September 2023, just days after he spoke with Us. “Britney and Paul have gone their separate ways,” said a source at the time. “It was a short-lived romance but nothing serious and they’re no longer together.”

