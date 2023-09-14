Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz have called it quits after a brief fling, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Britney and Paul have gone their separate ways,” the insider shares. “It was a short-lived romance but nothing serious and they’re no longer together.”

Earlier this week, Soliz, 37, spoke exclusively to Us about his connection with Spears, 41, after he appeared in court for allegedly violating his probation. (Soliz has previously been charged for multiple misdemeanors including disturbing the peace, child endangerment and driving without a license in addition to felonies for possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a firearm, according to records obtained by Us.)

“She’s a phenomenal woman,” he exclusively told Us of Spears on Monday, September 11. “She’s a very, very good, positive … She’s a good person.”

While Soliz didn’t go into detail about where he stood with Spears at the time, he did share that the singer was “doing great” following her split from estranged husband Sam Asghari. Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from Spears on August 16 after 14 months of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. He also requested spousal support and for his estranged wife to pay his attorney’s fees, according to documents obtained by Us at the time. Their date of separation was listed as July 28.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” Spears said after news broke of her divorce. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!”

Asghari, for his part, addressed his and Spears’ decision to separate, noting “s–t happens.”

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote via an Instagram Story statement at the time. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

Following Spears and Asghari’s breakup, rumors swirled that infidelity had played a part in the former couple’s demise. While one source told Us at the time that Spears’ inner circle would be “really surprised” if she was unfaithful, a second insider alleged earlier this month that she cheated Asghari with Soliz, who previously worked for Spears as part of her home maintenance team.

“He was fired when Britney’s team found out they were sleeping together, but then he came back into the picture,” the insider claimed to Us, adding that Asghari learned about Spears’ alleged cheating via security camera footage.

As Spears navigates her new single status, an additional source told Us last month that she’s been busy “focusing on herself” and working on projects including a memoir and new music.

“This is a new chapter for Britney in more ways than one,” the insider explained at the time.