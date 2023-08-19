Britney Spears is breaking her silence on her divorce from Sam Asghari.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” Spears, 41, began on Friday, August 18, via Instagram. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!”

Spears wrote that she’s “been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that.”

“I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!!” she wrote. “But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”

Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from Spears on Wednesday, August 16, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split and requested spousal support and for his estranged wife to pay his attorney’s fees. Their date of separation was listed as July 28.

One day after filing the paperwork, Asghari spoke out about his divorce from Spears.

“After 6 years if love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari — who married the Grammy winner in June 2022 — wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, August 17. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

Asghari noted in his statement that “s—t happens,” adding: “Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Spears’ latest statement may be her first comment directly addressing her and Asghari’s breakup, but she already returned to social media in the wake of the drama.

On Wednesday, the “Stronger” artist shared a photo of herself on a horse, telling her 42 million Instagram followers that she planned to purchase a pony.

“Buying a horse soon 🐴 !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar 🐎 ??? I can’t make up my mind 🙈 !!!” she captioned the image. “Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on 😜 ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar 😘 !!!”

Spears and Asghari first met in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. Asghari supported her throughout her controversial conservatorship, which was eventually terminated in November 2021.

“History was made today. Britney is Free! ❤️,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.

Prior to walking down the aisle eight months later, Spears and Asghari signed a prenup. The legal document states that Asghari would receive “$1 million per every two years” of marriage, with a cap at $10 million after 15 years, a source previously told Us.

As for what went wrong, a source exclusively told Us on Thursday that despite rumors, infidelity did not seem to play a part in their decision to split. “Their friends would be really surprised if Britney cheated and they just don’t see that as a possibility,” the insider noted. “They believe there were other issues but cheating wasn’t one of them.”

One of those problems was different visions for their future. “Sam just wasn’t happy and no longer saw a future with Britney,” the source explained. “They both wanted different things and they couldn’t come to an agreement on several issues such as having children.”