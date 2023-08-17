Sam Asghari Says He and Britney Spears Split in July

Sam Asghari has officially filed for divorce from Britney Spears after 13 months of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

Asghari, 29, filed his petition in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 16, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The filing lists July 28 as the date of separation.

The document also lists June 11, 2022, as the date of the couple’s marriage. Their star-studded wedding ceremony, however, was held on June 9, 2022.

In his filing, Asghari requested spousal support and for Spears, 41, to pay his legal fees. (A source previously told Us that the pair’s prenup states that Asghari would receive “$1 million per every two years” of marriage, with a cap at $10 million after 15 years.)

Us confirmed on Wednesday that Spears and Asghari called it quits after just over one year of marriage. The duo got engaged in September 2021 after nearly five years together.

Before their split was official, rumors surfaced that the twosome were experiencing ups and downs in their relationship. In June, however, an insider told Us they were “determined to make their marriage work” despite speculation about an impending breakup. “Nobody can deny they love each other very much,” the source added.

Last year, the pair revealed that Spears suffered a miscarriage one month after announcing her pregnancy. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” they wrote in a joint statement shared via Instagram in May 2022. “This is a devastating time for any parent.”

The couple went on to say that they planned to keep trying for a baby despite the setback. “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family,” they wrote. “We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Spears met Asghari in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. As Spears fought to end her conservatorship, Asghari publicly expressed his support for her battle to regain control of her life.

“History was made today,” he wrote via Instagram in November 2021 after the conservatorship was officially terminated. “Britney is Free!”

Britney, for her part, previously spoke out about her desire to end the legal arrangement that her father, Jamie Spears, put in place in 2008. “I just want my life back,” she said in June 2021 court testimony. “It’s been 13 years, and it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested. … I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them.”

Britney’s new memoir, The Woman in Me, is set to hit shelves on October 24. “The Woman in Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey — and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” reads the publisher’s description for the book. “Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”