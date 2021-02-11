Somebody to lean on! No matter what, Britney Spears knows that she can count on boyfriend Sam Asghari when the going gets tough.

Spears and Asghari began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. Since going public with their relationship the following year, the dancer has shown his support for the “Toxic” singer time and time again.

“Everyday he inspires me to be a better person,” the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram in February 2018 while celebrating being with Asghari for more than one year. “That makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!!”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2021 that Asghari has become a reliable person in Spears’ life. “Several people in Britney’s life were iffy about Sam in the beginning of their relationship and worried that he was a fame-seeking opportunist and an enabler,” the insider shared. “They kept a very close eye on Britney at first to make sure that was not the case.”

The source added that Spears “stands her ground in the relationships she’s been in,” noting that Asghari “has proven to be a solid, dependable man who always has Britney’s best interests at heart.” He is also “one of only a handful of people she can say that about.”

Following her public mental breakdown and split from Kevin Federline after two years of marriage, the “Break the Ice” singer was placed under a conservatorship in February 2008. Her father, Jamie Spears, was made the primary conservator in 2019 after attorney Andrew Wallet abruptly stepped down from his duties. Jamie temporarily relinquished his role later that year to licensed fiduciary Jodi Montgomery due to health issues.

The Crossroads star lost her bid to have Jamie removed as the conservator of her estate in November 2020.

A New York Times documentary called “Framing Britney Spears” was released in early February 2021. The special, which can be streamed on Hulu and FX, detailed the “If U Seek Amy” hitmaker’s journey to stardom and how her life changed when her conservatorship was put in place.

In the wake of the documentary’s premiere, Agshari spoke out in his girlfriend’s defense and slammed her father for being a “total dick.” He also claimed that Jamie has tried to “control” the couple’s relationship.

Britney was previously married to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004. She shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden with Federline, whom she officially divorced in 2007.

Scroll down to see how Asghari has supported Britney over the years.