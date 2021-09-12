Britney Spears found love again! The Princess of Pop and her boyfriend of nearly five years, Sam Asghari, are engaged.

“I can’t f–king believe it,” the 39-year-old singer captioned an Instagram video of her and Asghari, 27.

His manager, Brandon Cohen, confirmed the engagement, which took place at Spears’ home, telling Us Weekly, “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them.”

Roman Malayev from New York City designed the ring and “couldn’t be more happier to be involved and make this a one of kind ring.”

Spears and Asghari met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, in which he played her love interest.

“I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time. I had butterflies,” the personal trainer recalled to Men’s Health in July 2018. “She said, ‘Hi, I’m Britney,’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry, what’s your name again?’ I tried to be funny. I don’t think anybody got it.”

The pair continued to chat throughout the video shoot and eventually exchanged phone numbers. They started dating a month later after having dinner together at a sushi restaurant in the Los Angeles area.

Spears made their relationship Instagram official on New Year’s Day 2017. Since then, the couple have continued to document their love story on the social media app with silly photos and videos of each other.

“Britney swore she was done with relationships, but then Sam came along,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2018. “She’s very happy in her relationship. She has a consistent routine and she’s doing what she does best. Life is good for Britney.”

The model is equally committed to Spears. “She motivates me more than anyone. It’s crazy how I can be humbled by a person like her,” he told Men’s Health. “I’m always going to support her. She is another blessing that happened to me.”

Years later, a source told Us that Asghari was looking to take their relationship to the next level.

“Sam would love to start a family with Britney,” the source shared in March 2021. “He’s always dreamt of having children and thinks he would be a great father. He’s a natural around little kids.”

The insider added that Asghari was very serious about his relationship with the singer.

“Sam also sees marriage in his and Britney’s future when the time is right and they are able to wed without the restraints of her conservatorship and with the blessing of her family,” the source told Us. “He’s very old-fashioned in that way.”

Asghari continued to be very supportive of Spears during her legal battle to take back control of her estate and her life decisions.

The actor showed off his “Free Britney” t-shirt in a selfie posted to his Instagram Story, the same day that Spears made her statement in court.

“If I didn’t do any of my meetings and work from eight to six at night, which is 10 hours a day, seven days a week, no days off, I wouldn’t be able to see my kids or my boyfriend. I never had a say in my schedule. They always told me I had to do this,” Spears, who has been under the conservatorship since February 2008, said in June 2021.

The “Toxic” singer also revealed that she wasn’t able to have control of her future, including expanding her family.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she told the judge. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children.”

On September 8, the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, filed paperwork to officially terminate his role as conservator of his daughter’s estate.

This will be the third marriage for the Grammy winner, who was previously wed to her childhood pal Jason Alexander for a mere 55 hours in 2004, and Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. She shares sons Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, with Federline.