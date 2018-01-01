Britney Spears Tells Boyfriend Sam Asghari ‘I Love You’ in Sweet Video

Britney Spears kissed her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and told him “I love you” in a cute video they both shared on Instagram on Monday, January 1.

In the clip, the fitness model asked the Grammy winner if she was excited about her last couple of shows, as she wrapped up her four-year residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

“Yes,” Spears, 36, replied.

“Are you excited about 2018?” the 23-year-old then asked Spears in the video he captioned “Happy New Year from me and my partner in crime.”

“Yes,” said the pop star as she perched on his lap wearing a pink polka dot top and cream jacket.

“You look beautiful,” he then told her.

“Thank you,” Spears answered, before telling a smiling Asghari “and I love you,” and kissing him.

Spears and the personal trainer met on the set of her 2016 music video for “Slumber Party,” when he played her love interest. They exchanged phone numbers while shooting, but it was several months before the singer reached out to him.

Since then they have been open about documenting their romance on social media, sharing sweet pics and videos and sentimental messages.

In December, Asghari posted a birthday tribute to the “Womanizer” singer, writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ONE AND ONLY Thank you for being you, thank you for showing me the true meaning of a beautiful woman and a strong mother, and most of all thank you for being mine. I consider myself the luckiest man on this planet.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!