Happy Birthday, Britney Spears! The legendary pop star is turning 38 today, December 2, and to celebrate her big day in style, we’re taking a look back at her incredible swimwear evolution.

Whether she’s in an itsy bitsy cropped costume for a music video or sweating it out in a sports bra and shorts, the “Baby One More Time” singer loves to show off her killer physique. And why wouldn’t she? After all, she works hard for it! One of our favorite ways she shows a little skin is in simple, chic and seriously cool swimwear.

Back in the early 2000’s, the superstar would opt for bolder looks, wearing polka dot prints and bandeau tops. But as she has gotten older, she’s started to keep it a more understated donning solid hues and traditional bikini cuts. That’s not to say what she wears poolside is boring by any means. Even though it may be a bit plainer, little ruffled details and pretty colors keep her two-piece game strong.

Keep scrolling to check out the birthday girl’s bangin’ bikini body and swim style evolution, from 2001 to today.