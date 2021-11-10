Bride to be! Britney Spears may have just gotten engaged to Sam Asghari two months ago, but she already has wedding planning underway.

The 39-year-old singer is apparently working with Donatella Versace to create what we can only imagine will be a stunning wedding gown for her walk down the aisle.

Spears revealed this little tidbit of information via Instagram. She posted a slideshow of photos and videos in a pale pink gown, but didn’t want her followers to misinterpret the fashion statement.

“No … this is not my wedding dress👗 bahahah!!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak🤫 …. Have a good night folks 🌙💖✨!!!!” she captioned the post.

The Versace and Spears mashup clearly got the stamp of approval from the “Circus” singer’s fans, as many took the opportunity to share their excitement.

“I’m glad your supportive friend Donatella is making your dress. It’s gonna be stunning I’m sure. Fairy tale ending for our real life princess,” one of Spears’ followers wrote, while another added, “Britney and Donatella are a super duo OMG.”

Others took the post as a clue that the singer plans to walk down the aisle in a princess-style gown, dropping “Princessney” throughout the comments section.

Asghari and Spears announced their engagement on Sunday, September 12 — and the Crossroads star wasted no time showing off her bauble.

The trainer, 27, popped the question with a 4-carat bauble designed by Forever Diamonds NY. According to a press release shared with Us Weekly at the time, the ring features a “round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting.” The brand further explained that the the solitaire design was enhanced “with pavé detailing on the bridge and flush set diamonds on the prongs and basket.”

Asghari even added a sweet sentimental touch to his fiancée’s new bling. He had “Lioness,” which is his nickname for Spears, engraved on the inside of the band.

The duo first met while on set for her “Slumber Party” music video in October 2016 and started dating just one month later. Fast forward to New Year’s Day in 2017 and Spears made things Instagram official, sharing a picture of the two to her feed.

Now, the couple are gearing up to say “I do.” And a source told Us in March that Asghari even has kids on the brain. “Sam would love to start a family with Britney,” the insider said. “He’s always dreamt of having children and thinks he would be a great father. He’s a natural around little kids.”