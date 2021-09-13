Sentimental sparkler! Sam Asghari and Britney Spears announced their engagement on Sunday, September 12 — and the bauble couldn’t be more beautiful.

Bling aside, Asghari, 27, wanted to make sure that the 4-carat sparkler, which was designed by Forever Diamonds NY, had a sentimental touch.

According to a press release shared with Us Weekly, the personal trainer had “Lioness,” which is his nickname for the 39-year-old singer, engraved inside the band. Seriously, does it get any sweeter?!

As for the actual rock? The model, who has been dating Spears for five years, opted for a “round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting.” “He enhanced this timeless, floating solitaire design with pavé detailing on the bridge and flush set diamonds on the prongs and basket,” the brand explained.

Taking the pavé diamonds and center stone into account, Jenny Luker, the President of PGI USA Jewelry Inc, estimates that the rock is worth “around $100,000.”

Spears has already gotten around to showing off her beautiful bauble on the ‘gram. “I can’t fucking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!,” she captioned a post, breaking the news.

Famous friends were quick to congratulate the couple, taking to the comments section. “Congratulations love!! So happy for you! Welcome to the club,” Paris Hilton wrote. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton said, “Congratulations!!!!!!!” with a string of heart emojis.

Fans were equally as excited for the star. “CONGRATULATIONS!!! WE ARE SO HAPPY FOR YOU! YOU BROKE THE INTERNET YET AGAIN TOO,” a follower wrote. Another added: “Congrats my queen you deserve it.”

The pair first met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party music video. After exchanging numbers, they started dating one month later.

Spears made their love Instagram official on New Year’s Day in 2017 and they have been together since.

“Sam would love to start a family with Britney,” a source told Us in March 2021. “He’s always dreamt of having children and thinks he would be a great father. He’s a natural around little kids.”

The source added: “Sam also sees marriage in his and Britney’s future when the time is right and they are able to wed without the restraints of her conservatorship and with the blessing of her family.”

Earlier this month, Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, filed paperwork to terminate his role as conservator of his daughter’s estate on the basis that he didn’t think it was “longer required.”

This will be Spears’ third marriage. She previously wed her childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004, with the marriage lasting a mere 55 hours. Later that year she tied the knot with Kevin Federline. The two called it quits in 2007, but share sons Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14.