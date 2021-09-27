As Britney Spears’ next conservatorship hearing approaches, new details surrounding the Princess of Pop’s legal battle are being uncovered in a series of documentaries.

Following the success of The New York Times Presents “Framing Britney Spears” in 2020, Hulu and FX released a second special on Friday, September 25, titled The New York Times Presents “Controlling Britney Spears.” In the doc, former Black Box employee Alex Vlasov makes a series of allegations about Spears’ security and the company’s president, Edan Yemini.

“Every little request was monitored and recorded,” he alleged, comparing the “Hit Me Baby One More Time” songstress’ security team to prison guards. “Her intimate relations were closely managed. … Edan would say she’s just like a child, and like any other minor who needs their parent’s consent.”

In a statement to NYT regarding the doc, the security company said: “Mr. Yemini and Black Box have always conducted themselves within professional, ethical and legal bounds, and they are particularly proud of their work in keeping Ms. Spears safe for many years.”

In Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle For Freedom, which aired on CNN Sunday, September 26, Spears’ 2008 tour Circus manager Dan George made similar allegations about the monitoring on the Grammy winner’s cellphone. He added that everyone who worked with the pop star was “supposed to keep their head down” and not ask questions.

“She could only read Christian books … Her phone was monitored,” he said. “The conservatorship dictated to her who her doctors were going to be, which doctor she was going to see, how often she was going to see them, how long those sessions would be. Every aspect of her medical care and not just her medical care was extremely, extremely controlled … Who she could see, who she could date, who she could be friends with was very, very tightly controlled.”

Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has been the conservator of his daughter’s estate since 2008. After she accused him (and several other members of her team and family) of abuse in a June court hearing, Britney was granted permission to hire a new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, who made moves to remove her dad as her conservator. Jamie subsequently filed paperwork earlier this month to terminate his service and a judge will rule on the case on Wednesday, September 29.

Jamie’s lawyer released the same statement to CNN and FX: “Jamie’s record as conservator — and the court’s approval of his actions — speak for themselves. Jamie loves Britney unwaveringly and wants only the best for her. He will never stop loving or supporting his daughter.”

Netflix is next up to explore Britney’s case, with Britney vs Spears dropping on the streaming service on Tuesday, September 28.

Scroll through for the biggest revelations from the latest documentaries about Britney: