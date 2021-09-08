It’s almost over. Jamie Spears filed a petition to end his role as the conservator of daughter Britney Spears’ estate after a years-long legal battle, CNN reports.

According to documents obtained by the network and NBC News, Jamie, 69, filed paperwork with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, September 7, to terminate his service as conservator of the pop star’s estate, which he’s been running since 2008.

“[Britney] is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required,” the petition states, noting that the Grammy winner’s circumstances have changed “to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.”

Jamie’s filing also argued in his 39-year-old daughter’s favor, saying that the probate code does not require Britney to undergo another phycological evaluation in order to end his role as guardian of her estate.

The petition comes one month after he filed court documents asking a judge to deny Britney’s petition to suspend and remove him as conservator.

Court documents obtained by Us in August revealed that Jamie would, however, eventually agree to step down from his role after a transition period.

“Even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests,” the filing with the Los Angeles Superior Court stated at the time. “So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

The documents stated, “Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court.”

The “Toxic” singer has been under her conservatorship since 2008 following a series personal setbacks. Her father has been one of the pop star’s co-conservators since it was originally put in place, but the conservator of Britney’s person has changed.

Us confirmed in September 2019 that Jamie requested to “temporarily relinquish the powers of conservatorship” due to personal health issues. At that time, Britney’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, assumed the role.

One year later, the musician requested to have Jamie permanently removed as the conservator of her estate, more than a decade after he took over the role.

“Britney and her dad have a complicated relationship,” a source told Us in August 2020. “Jamie stepped in at a time in Britney’s life when she was extremely vulnerable to predators seeking to exploit her for financial gain. Over time, Britney began to resent her dad, who was truly in a no-win position.”

The former Mouseketeer opened up about the strict terms of her conservatorship for the first time during a June 2021 court hearing — and slammed her father for his role in the oppressive agreement.

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — they should be in jail,” the Grammy winner said, telling the court that she wanted her “life back” after 13 years of not being able to control her own finances or make personal decisions.

The following month, Britney’s new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed documents to have CPA Jason Rubin replace Jamie as the conservator of her estate. Montgomery filed her own documents claiming that she and the rest of the singer’s health team supported Britney’s request to have Rubin as the new conservator.