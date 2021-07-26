5 Things to Know About Britney Spears' Conservatorship Pick Jason Rubin

Ready for a change! Britney Spears’ lawyer, Matt Rosengart, filed documents requesting that a new man oversee the conservatorship of her estate amid the singer’s battle to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from the role.

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, July 26, that the “Toxic” singer, 39, and her attorney officially made the move to permanently cut Jamie, 69, from Britney’s conservatorship team and replace him with CPA Jason Rubin.

According to court documents, Britney is asking the judge to make Rubin the conservator of her estate as the “successor” to her father. A hearing has been set for December 13, 2021, to rule on Rubin’s placement.

The Grammy winner has been under conservatorship since 2008 following a few rocky decisions on her part. Jaime has been one of her conservators from the beginning, with Jodi Montgomery joining the team as the conservatorship of her person in September 2019 after Jamie stepped back amid health issues.

During a court hearing last month, Britney spoke publicly for the first time about the ups and downs she’s faced at the hands of the conservatorship. At the time, she made it clear she wanted her freedom after 13 years under other people’s control.

“I just want my life back,” the former Mouseketeer said in June. “It’s been 13 years, and it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested. … I’m great at what I do. And I allow these people to control what I do, ma’am.”

Britney has since been granted the right to choose her own attorney, after her court-appointed lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, resigned earlier this month. She chose Rosengart, who is a former federal prosecutor, to head up her case.

“I want to thank Judge Penny for her courtesy welcoming my firm and I into this case. And I also want to thank Britney Spears’ fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself, and most importantly, Britney, has truly been overwhelming,” Rosengart said in a statement on July 19. “As I said in court last week, and outside, my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first.”

Monday’s filing shows that Rosengart and Britney are serious about getting Jamie booted from her conservatorship team as the musician continues to her battle to be free from the restrictive legal agreement once and for all.

The court docs requested that Britney have the right to choose her own conservators after successfully being granted the choice of counsel earlier this month.

“If the proposed conservatee has sufficient capacity at the time to form an intelligent preference, the proposed conservatee may nominate a conservator in the petition or in a writing signed either before or after the petition is filed,” the filing read. “The court shall appoint the nominee as conservator unless the court finds that the appointment of the nominee is not in the best interests of the proposed conservatee.”

Scroll down to learn more about Rubin: