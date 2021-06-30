Speaking her peace. Britney Spears co-conservator Jodi Montgomery broke her silence after the singer’s shocking court hearing claims last week.

“I can state unequivocally that Jodi Montgomery has been a tireless advocate for Britney and for her well-being,” Montgomery’s lawyer Lauriann Wright told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, June 30, on behalf of her client. “While she does not control Britney’s financial assets, she is responsible for her personal care, and if Britney wants any issue brought up to the court, Ms. Montgomery is and has always been ready, willing, and able to do so.”

The attorney explained that Montgomery’s “primary goal” since stepping in as one of Spears’ conservators in 2019 has been “to assist and encourage Britney in her path to no longer needing a conservatorship of the person.”

Montgomery’s comments come one week after Spears, 39, spoke out on June 23, about her alleged mistreatment under her decade-long conservatorship. During the court hearing, the “Toxic” singer slammed her father, Jamie Spears, for his treatment of her as her consistent conservator for the past 13 years.

The Grammy winner claimed her father, 68, “loved the control to hurt his own daughter” detailing one instance where she was allegedly forced to work “seven days a week” with no time off while at a rehabilitation center that Jamie sent her to following a failed psych test.

“The only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking. Making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away — credit card, cash, phone, passport — and placing them in a home where they work with the people who live with them,” she said. “They all lived in the house with me, the nurses, the 24-7 security. They watched me change every day — morning, noon and night. I had no privacy.”

While her father has been at the helm of the conservatorship, which controls Britney’s money, health choices and legal situation, Montgomery joined the team in 2019 as conservator of Britney’s person, making medical and personal choices for her. The California native became a co-conservator for Britney after Jamie had to step back from his role as sole caretaker while undergoing life-threatening surgery on his colon.

The Crossroads actress requested in August 2020 that Jamie be permanently removed as a conservator, with Montgomery, who is Britney’s former care manager, stepping up as the sole caretaker. Three months later, the musician’s lawyer claimed she was “afraid” of her father and would no longer perform until he was cut from her roster for conservators.

The “Lucky” singer told the judge on June 23, however, that her “dream” was for this to all end after being put under the conservatorship in 2008 following some personal struggles, including her 2007 marriage to Kevin Federline.

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — they should be in jail,” Britney said.

The mother of two also claimed that her entire conservatorship team has made it impossible to get permission to go to the doctors and take out her birth control in hopes of having another child. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby,” Britney, who is dating trainer Sam Asghari, told the court. “And my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told with the conservatorship I was not able to get married and have a baby.”

However, Montgomery’s attorney told Us on Wednesday that Britney’s right to marry and family planning is “unaffected by the conservatorship.” She explained, “If Britney needs any assistance with either, Ms. Montgomery has and will be there to provide any assistance needed to Britney. Britney’s choice to marry and to start a family have never been impacted by the conservatorship while Ms. Montgomery has been conservator of the person.”

Wright insisted that her client has worked “tirelessly” in the “best interest” of Britney since joining her conservatorship team. The lawyer stated that Montgomery “does not have any power or authority over the conservatorship of the estate” and that “every expenditure” made by the California native for Britney “has had to be first approved” by the singer’s father, who is the conservator of the singer’s estate.

The statement concluded: “While it is Ms. Montgomery’s professional duty to be Britney’s protector and advocate, honoring her wishes and seeing to her best interests while Britney is under conservatorship, it is her sincere personal wish that Britney continues to make meaningful progress in her well-being so that her conservatorship of the person can be terminated. Ms. Montgomery looks forward to presenting a comprehensive care plan to the court setting forth a path for termination of the conservatorship for Britney, and Ms. Montgomery looks forward to supporting Britney through that process.”