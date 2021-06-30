Jamie Spears Blames Jodi Montgomery for Britney Spears’ Lack of Freedom

Jamie Spears tried to downplay his role in daughter Britney Spears’ conservatorship after she spoke out at a court hearing earlier this month.

The 68-year-old claimed that Jodi Montgomery, who is the conservator of the 39-year-old pop star’s person, is responsible for the alleged treatment Britney has undergone, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. The papers were submitted on Tuesday, June 29, but have yet to be entered into the system.

The documents emphasize that Jamie has not served as conservator of his daughter’s person “for nearly two years,” claiming that Montgomery “has been fully in charge” of Britney’s “day-to-day personal care and medical treatment.” Jamie was allegedly “greatly saddened to hear of his daughter’s difficulties and suffering, and he believes that there must be an investigation into those claims.”

Jamie also pointed the finger at the singer’s attorney, Samuel Ingham. “Unlike Ms. Montgomery and Mr. Ingham, Mr. Spears does not speak or meet with Ms. Spears’ medical team, and he is not permitted to nor does he have the opportunity to provide any input into his daughter’s current medical treatment, diagnosis or therapy. Nor does Mr. Spears participate in or discuss Ms. Spears’ personal affairs with her, such as issues related to her self-care, marriage and reproductive desires,” the documents allege. “These are issues under the purview of Ms. Montgomery as Ms. Spears’ conservator of the person, and issues that Ms. Spears presumably discusses with her court-appointed attorney, Mr. Ingham.”

Along with Jamie’s request for an evidentiary hearing, which could become a mini trial, he also asked a judge to postpone the decision as to whether Montgomery’s stint as temporary conservator of Britney’s person should be extended until after a hearing can be conducted.

Montgomery released a statement via her attorney, Lauriann Wright, on Wednesday, June 30. “I can state unequivocally that Jodi Montgomery has been a tireless advocate for Britney and for her well-being. While she does not control Britney’s financial assets, she is responsible for her personal care, and if Britney wants any issue brought up to the court, Ms. Montgomery is and has always been ready, willing and able to do so,” Wright said. “From the very beginning of her appointment in September 2019, Ms. Montgomery and the medical team that she assembled have had one primary goal – to assist and encourage Britney in her path to no longer needing a conservatorship of the person.”

Wright further claimed that Montgomery has to get Jamie’s approval for all financial matters since she “does not have any power or authority over the conservatorship of the estate.”

The lawyer concluded that it is Montgomery’s “sincere personal wish that Britney continues to make meaningful progress in her well-being so that her conservatorship of the person can be terminated. Ms. Montgomery looks forward to presenting a comprehensive care plan to the court setting forth a path for termination of the conservatorship for Britney, and Ms. Montgomery looks forward to supporting Britney through that process.”

Ingham, for his part, has not responded to Jamie’s allegations.

Jamie temporarily stepped down as the conservator of the Grammy winner’s person in September 2019 amid health issues and an alleged altercation with her son Preston, now 15. Montgomery, who is Britney’s care manager, subsequently assumed the role. The “Toxic” songstress requested in November 2020 to have her father removed as the co-conservator of her estate. However, a judge determined that he would stay on at the time and approved Bessemer Trust to oversee the estate with Jamie.

Britney spoke out against her father at a June 23 court hearing regarding the conservatorship. “My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — they should be in jail,” she said. She also claimed she was forced to “work against [her] will,” which she compared to “sex trafficking.”

Elsewhere during the hearing, the Crossroads star alleged that she is not allowed to take out her IUD to have more children and declared her desire to end the conservatorship.

Jamie reacted to his daughter’s claims via a statement read by his attorney, Vivian Thoreen, during the hearing: “He’s sorry to see his daughter suffering in so much pain.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper