



Taking a step back. Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, requested to “temporarily relinquish the powers of conservatorship” after an alleged altercation with her son Preston, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Jamie, who was hospitalized in November 2018 after suffering a ruptured colon, stated in the legal papers that he made the decision due to “personal health reasons.” The 67-year-old suggested Britney’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, assume the position “until January 20, 2020, or further court order.”

As the Grammy winner’s temporary conservator, Montgomery would have the power to “restrict and limit visitors by any means,” retain caretakers and security guards on a 24-hour basis, prosecute civil harassment restraining orders and communicate with with Britney’s medical team. Montgomery, who has already signed paperwork consenting to take over Jamie’s role, would also have full access to “any and all records regarding the conservative’s psychiatric treatment, diagnosis and testing.”

Jamie also requested to expedite a court hearing to Monday, September 9, indicating that he believes Britney, 37, is “able but unwilling” to attend.

Jamie has been the Princess of Pop’s court-appointed conservator since February 2008, after her highly publicized breakdown and divorce from Kevin Federline, with whom she shares Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, September 3, that Britney and Federline’s sons were granted a temporary restraining order against their grandfather over the alleged incident. “Britney had the boys at Jamie’s condo on the evening of August 24. Jamie and Sean Preston got into an argument. Sean Preston felt unsafe and locked himself into a room. Jamie broke into the room and shook Sean Preston,” a source told Us.

The “Toxic” singer “did the right thing and took her boys to safety and away from her father,” according to a second insider. “The whole incident was very upsetting to her and her boys.”

Jamie did not oppose the restraining order, which prohibits him from having contact with Preston and Jayden for three years, according to the first source. The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the allegations to see whether criminal charges should be filed against Jamie, who has been divorced from Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, since 2002.

Britney and Federline, 41, were married from 2004 to 2007. They shared 50-50 custody of their sons until the incident with Jamie, which resulted in the DJ’s time with the boys being upped to 70 percent.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!