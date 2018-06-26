Britney Spears’ Biggest Accomplishments Since Her Comeback

Twenty years into her career, Britney Spears remains the Princess of Pop. The entertainer had one of the biggest comebacks in the history of music after a highly publicized breakdown in 2007, which included a divorce and custody battle with Kevin Federline, a head-shaving incident, a turbulent romance with a paparazzo and an involuntary psychiatric hold. But since then, Spears has had one accomplishment after another. Revisit her shining moments from 2008 until today below!