His side of the story. Britney Spears‘ dad, Jamie Spears, is speaking out after she requested to have him removed from her conservatorship agreement earlier this year.

On Tuesday, December 14, the 68-year-old building contractor discussed the ongoing legal battle with the 39-year-old “Toxic” singer, telling CNN that he was on “good terms” with his daughter up until August, when her attorney filed to officially remove him as her conservator. He also claimed that he hasn’t spoken with the pop star in nearly four months.

“I love my daughter and I miss her very much,” Jamie told the news outlet. “When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally. I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”

Jamie’s lawyer, Vivian Lee Thoreen, alleged that Britney’s lack of communication with her father was a calculated strategy on the part of her legal team.

“Jamie’s relationship with Britney is not that different than your average father-daughter relationship insofar as there has always been a mutual love and respect for each other,” Thoreen told CNN. “Until Britney’s court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham abruptly instructed Jamie not to contact Britney a few months ago, Jamie and Britney had spoken often and regularly throughout the entire conservatorship. In fact, they had spoken just the day before and had had a pleasant and collaborative conversation.”

In a new set of court documents filed earlier this month, obtained by Us Weekly, Jamie claimed that his ability to contact the “Gimme More” singer has been “restricted.” Britney’s attorney, for his part, submitted objections in regards to Jamie’s accounting. According to the documents, Jamie’s team countered that the complaints “lack merit” and “ignore the history of the proceeding.”

The “Circus” singer has been subject to her conservatorship arrangement since 2008 when Jamie and attorney Andrew Wallet were named Britney’s conservators following her public breakdown. Wallet stepped down from the role in March 2019, leaving Jamie with sole control over his daughter. Six months later, Jamie took a temporary respite from his conservator duties citing “personal health reasons.” Britney’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, was then named her conservator in September 2019.

After initially requesting to have Jamie removed from her conservatorship in August, the Crossroads star filed another plea to a judge in November. During a hearing in Los Angeles later that month, Britney’s lawyer claimed that the singer is “afraid of her father” and “will not perform as long as her father is in charge of her career.”

Amid the continued ups and downs, an insider told Us in September that “Britney’s family is at war with each other” — but that the Grammy nominee has been “remarkably resilient” through it all.

Another court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, December 16.

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez