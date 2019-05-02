Britney Spears ‘Doesn’t Live in Fear of Repeating’ Her Past Breakdown

Moving forward. Britney Spears recently spent 30 days at a mental health facility, but she is not worried that she could be headed for another breakdown like the one she endured more than a decade earlier.

“Britney doesn’t live in fear of repeating what happened in 2007 and 2008,” a source says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly, referencing when the Princess of Pop, now 37, shaved her hair, attacked a photographer’s car with an umbrella, temporarily lost custody of sons Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12, to ex-husband Kevin Federline and found herself involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital.

“Is that period of time in the back of her mind? Sure, sometimes. But she doesn’t let it affect her day-to-day routine,” the source tells Us. “She’s come such a long way as a performer, as a mother and as a person — and that includes knowing when it’s time to take the necessary steps to seek help.”

The Grammy winner announced in January that she was taking an indefinite work hiatus to care for her father, Jamie Spears, who underwent a life-threatening operation in November 2018 for a ruptured colon. The stress of Jamie’s hospitalization and the complex process of changing her medications led Britney to check into a wellness center in late March. She was released on April 25 when her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, picked her up and brought her home to reunite with her sons.

“Britney’s visit with the boys went extremely well,” a second insider reveals. “She thrives around them.”

For more details on Britney’s road to recovery, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!