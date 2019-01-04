Family first. Britney Spears announced that she will be going on an indefinite work hiatus and putting her upcoming Las Vegas residency on hold in order to tend to her sick father.

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family,” the 37-year-old singer said in a statement on Friday, January 4. “We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me.”

Spears continued, “Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you.”

Jamie Spears, 66, was rushed to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas two months ago after his colon spontaneously ruptured, according to a press release. He was taken into surgery and spent 28 days in the hospital before being released to his home where he is “gaining strength and is expected to make a full recovery.”

The “Toxic” songstress also took to Instagram to explain how hard it was for her to make this decision. “I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,” she captioned an old picture of herself, her mom, Lynne, and her dad. “I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make.”

The Mickey Mouse Club alum then revealed how her father “almost died” after his scary health crisis. “We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him,” she added. “I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. … I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.”

Us Weekly broke the news of Spears’ second Las Vegas residency, Britney: Domination, last January. The show was set to kick off on February 13 at the the Park MGM’s Park Theater, a little over a year after her first Vegas residency, Piece of Me, ended.

