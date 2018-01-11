Britney Spears Signs a New Las Vegas Deal

Her Planet Hollywood residency may have ended on New Year’s Eve, but Britney Spears is going to keep on dancing. Multiple sources reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly that the pop star, 36, signed a deal to perform at Las Vegas’ Park Theater — the same spot where Lady Gaga will kick off a 74-date run in December. (Bruno Mars, Ricky Martin and Cher all have recurring performances booked at the theater inside Monte Carlo’s resort. Notes a source, “They are really trying to compete with some of the more established venues in Las Vegas.”)

Says one source of the gig, set to begin in 2019, “They made the offer and she just couldn’t refuse. She loves Vegas!”

The “Hold It Against Me” singer especially digs that the steady job affords her plenty of time with her sons Preston, 12, and Jayden, 11. (Their dad is her ex-husband Kevin Federline.) “The schedule was perfect for her and her kids,” says the source, “so why not continue?”

That’s not to say it was easy bidding farewell to Planet Hollywood. Another insider says the Grammy winner’s New Year’s Eve show “was emotional.” In her final, pre-show meet and greet, the star mingled with fans, posed for photos and tearfully made a toast to one of her biggest fans, “who has supported her for nearly two decades,” says the insider. “There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”

For more on Spears’ big move, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!