Britney Spears kicked her “Piece of Me” tour off with a bang — but probably not the kind she intended! The singer, 36, was performing her song “Do Somethin’” on opening night in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Friday, July 13, when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

Most Embarrassing Celeb Wardrobe Malfunctions Ever As captured in a fan video posted on YouTube, the former Vegas performer struggled to adjust her sparkly black bra behind a set wall mid-song. When she re-emerged from behind the makeshift prop, her left nipple was slightly exposed.

Whether the pop princess failed to notice or merely chose to keep things moving, she finished out the rest of the number without fixing her top.

It certainly wouldn’t be the first wardrobe malfunction the “Make Me . . .” crooner has fought her way through. In February of last year, she accidentally flashed her breast while performing her 2013 hit, “Work Bitch.”

She also handled things like a total pro when her bra popped open onstage during her “Piece of Me” show in Las Vegas in 2016, covering up her chest with her hands until her backup dancers could re-fasten her top.

The Grammy-winner later spoke to Extra’s Mario Lopez about the incident, telling the host at the time, “Yeah, well, it was really tight around my neck. It was the second time I’ve worn it, and I was [straddled] on the [stage’s giant] guitar, and it just popped and I was like, ‘Oh, my God. It’s never done that before!’ So I just had to hold myself.”

One year earlier, her G-string underwear was exposed when her sheer bodysuit was ripped. The entertainer handled the situation much in the same way, continuing on with the show until the lights had dimmed.

