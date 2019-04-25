Britney Spears Checks Out of Mental Health Facility After 1 Month

Britney Spears checked out of the California wellness center where she had been seeking mental health treatment for the past month, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

The songstress’ boyfriend of more than two years, Sam Asghari, picked her up on Thursday, April 25, according to one insider. “She feels rejuvenated,” the source adds.

The Grammy winner, 37, decided to seek professional help in late March in the wake of her father Jamie Spears’ hospitalization and surgeries for a ruptured colon. A source told Us at the time that Britney was staying at a facility that “prioritizes physical, mental and spiritual well-being” while her sons, Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12, were in the “full-time care” of their dad, Kevin Federline.

“Kevin commends Britney for recognizing that she needs to take a step back and that she is taking the reasonable steps to deal with her situation in a responsible way,” an attorney for K-Fed, who was married to the pop star from 2004 to 2007, said in a statement earlier this month.

Britney was spotted for the first time in months on Sunday, April 21, when she left the facility for a few hours to celebrate Easter with Asghari, 25, in Beverly Hills. Two days later, the personal trainer told TMZ that Britney was “doing amazing” and would “be back soon.”

In the midst of her treatment program, the “Piece of Me” singer took to Instagram to share a video message for her concerned fans. “All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal,” she said on Tuesday, April 23, adding in the caption that the online speculation about her well-being was “just making it harder for me.”

Britney, who made headlines in 2007 and 2008 for a public breakdown, announced in January that she was taking an indefinite work hiatus to “be with my family … just like they have always been there for me.”

