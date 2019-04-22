Britney Spears took a break from her treatment program to spend Easter with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

The Princess of Pop, 37, was spotted leaving the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday, April 21, during a day out of the mental health facility that she checked into weeks earlier. She looked downcast as Asghari, 25, held the door for her before guiding her to a waiting car outside.

Spears wore a short, off-the-shoulder red dress and brown sandals while carrying a pair of sneakers, a red hoodie and a black leather purse. The personal trainer, meanwhile, sported a black baseball cap, a striped long-sleeve shirt and red gym shorts.

Sunday’s outing marked the first time that the Grammy winner has been seen in public since a source told Us Weekly earlier this month that she has been staying at a “wellness center that prioritizes physical, mental and spiritual well-being.” During her stay, her sons, Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12, have been staying with their father, Kevin Federline, whom Spears divorced in 2007.

Another insider told Us that Asghari, whom Spears met in October 2016, “has been extremely supportive and is behind her all the way” in regard to her decision to seek help. The wellness facility allows visits from Spears’ sons as well as the fitness model.

The news of the “Toxic” singer’s treatment stay came months after her father, Jamie Spears, underwent two emergency surgeries for a ruptured colon. She announced in January that she was taking an indefinite work hiatus, which included postponing her Domination residency in Las Vegas.

“She’s been devastated over the prospect of losing her dad. He’s always been her rock, and seeing him seriously ill has shattered her,” a source told Us. “She’s been depressed and hasn’t been able to find a way out of it. After Jamie’s recent surgery, she found herself so full of anxiety and panic, she didn’t know who to turn to or what to do. She’s been spiraling and feeling lost.”

Britney previously suffered a highly publicized mental breakdown in 2007 and 2008. She was placed under a still-ongoing conservatorship due to an undisclosed mental illness and past substance abuse.

