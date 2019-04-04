Britney Spears has a strong support system rooting her on as she receives treatment at a mental health facility.

“Her boyfriend, Sam [Asghari], has been extremely supportive and is behind her all the way. He’s so proud of her for wanting to better herself and for taking this step,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that Spears, 37, is able to receive visits from Asghari, 25, as well as her son with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12. “They are all behind her and want her to succeed.”

The insider added that the “Womanizer” singer’s beau and her kids “want to see her back to her old self, being the happy-go-lucky girl they know and love. They don’t want her to suffer like she has been anymore.”

Asghari sent love to the Princess of Pop on Wednesday, April 3, just hours after Us Weekly confirmed that she checked into a “wellness center that prioritizes physical, mental and spiritual well-being.”

The Iranian model shared an inspiring message via Instagram with a cute nod to “Stronger,” his favorite Spears track. “It isn’t weakness, it’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am,” he wrote alongside a red heart emoji and the hashtag #stronger.

Spears voluntarily sought treatment just two months after indefinitely postponing her Domination Las Vegas residency amid her father Jamie Spears’ health decline. The 66-year-old’s condition has continued to worsen since his hospitalization in October 2018 following a colon rupture.

“Britney was distraught when her dad first got sick,” a second source previously told Us. “Then there was a period where she was handling it better and feeling more positive because Jamie seemed to be improving, but then his condition worsened and she couldn’t emotionally handle the thought of potentially losing him. It was her breaking point.”

As the Grammy winner continues to work on her mental health during her 30-day stay at the facility, Federline, 41, is watching their boys.

The DJ’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, released a statement on his behalf to The Blast on Thursday, April 4, praising the “I’m a Slave 4 U” singer for focusing on her well-being: “Kevin commends Britney for recognizing that she needs to take a step back and that she is taking the reasonable steps to deal with her situation in a responsible way.”

