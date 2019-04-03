Britney Spears chose to check herself into a mental health facility as a direct result of her father Jamie Spears’ worsening condition, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Britney was distraught when her dad first got sick,” the insider explains. “Then there was a period where she was handling it better and feeling more positive because Jamie seemed to be improving, but then his condition worsened and she couldn’t emotionally handle the thought of potentially losing him. It was her breaking point.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us on Wednesday, April 3, that the 37-year-old singer entered treatment at a mental health facility. According to one insider, she is at a “wellness center that prioritizes physical, mental and spiritual well-being.”

The source noted that “Britney will be there for a few weeks” and her sons Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12, “are in the full-time care of their dad, Kevin [Federline], for the time being.”

Jamie, 66, was hospitalized in October 2018. He underwent surgery after his colon spontaneously ruptured. A January press release stated that he was sent home after 28 days and was “gaining strength and … expected to make a full recovery.”

Britney announced in January that she would put her Las Vegas residency on hold amid her father’s health battle. “I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family,” she said in a statement at the time. “We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me.”

The “…Baby One More Time” songstress revealed that her dad “almost died” amid the ordeal. “We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him,” she said.

According to a source, Britney’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, “has been nothing but supportive through everything.”

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman

